LSU CCACSA Hosts Annual Student Support Summit

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes recently hosted it annual Student Support Summit which focused on Educational Exploration and Maneuvering the Academic Metaverse.

“As we look at educational exploration, we must find ways to enhance and transform the educational experience,” CCACSA Executive Director Walt Holliday said. “By combining education with the capabilities of the metaverse, our students can engage in dynamic and interactive learning environments that go beyond traditional classrooms.”

The program was a free virtual conference for professionals from universities and organizations throughout the country. in the areas of academic and student support to share knowledge, trade ideas, and inspire ongoing discussions that can be utilized in their educational support positions, and it featured nearly 500 participants.

“Looking back on this year’s Student Support Summit, themed ‘Educational Exploration: Maneuvering the Academic Metaverse,’ it was such a dynamic space for us to connect and learn,” CCACSA Director of Educational Support Services Dr. Dorothy Kemp said. “The virtual setup really opened doors for us, breaking down barriers and letting us dive deep into crucial topics for student support, including athletes. I’m thrilled about the collaborations and fresh ideas that’ll stem from the connections made here. It truly showcases how virtual platforms are revolutionizing our approach to navigating the academic world”.

LSU Professor of Computer Science and Cybersecurity Dr. Abe Baggili was the opening speaker at this year’s summit. He is a Professor of Computer Science and Cybersecurity at Louisiana State University and the founder of the BiT Lab (Baggili Truth Lab) where he holds a joint appointment between the Division of Computer Science & Engineering and the Center for Computation and Technology. He has won numerous awards including the CT Civil Medal of Merit, the Medal of Thor from the Military Cyber Professional Association, CT 40 under 40, and is a fellow of the European Alliance for Innovation.

“I was honored to open this summit,” Dr. Baggili said. “Supporting our students is crucial, and as educators, we must navigate the realms of AI and mixed reality, exploring how these technologies can enhance our teaching. It’s inspiring to see so many forward thinkers at LSU and beyond, considering the impact on our students—a responsibility we must take seriously”.

Aditionally, LSU Associate Professor in the Stephenson Department of Entrepreneurship & Information Systems Dr. Sonja Wiley spoke at the conference. Wiley shapes future business leaders in courses focusing on systems analysis and design, management of information systems, technology adoption, diversity in entrepreneurship and business communications. Her research interests include the organizational impacts of information technology, healthcare informatics, virtual healthcare, diversity and inclusion analytics (business school pipeline to professions), diversity in entrepreneurship and supplier diversity.

“At the 2024 LSU Student Support Summit, we delved into the Academic Metaverse, navigating the paths of educational exploration,” Dr. Wiley said. “With passion as our guide and diversity as our compass, we embraced the journey of empowering student-athletes to soar towards their futures.

“Together, with the unwavering dedication of leaders like Executive Director Walt Holiday, Dr. Dorothy Kemp, and the entire team at the Cox Communications Center for Student Athletes, we champion a new era of learning excellence. I am honored to be a part of this dynamic program at LSU.”