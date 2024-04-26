Beach Defeats No. 17 GCU in First Round of CCSA Tournament

Huntsville, AL. – The Tigers came out on fire Thursday morning, defeating No. 17 GCU in the first round of the CCSA Tournament.

The Tigers advanced in the winner’s bracket to face No. 4 FSU at 1:30 p.m. CT later Thursday afternoon on ESPN+; live stats on Volleyball Life. Follow @LSUBeachVB on X for live updates.

Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush lost in straight sets on Court 5; 17-21 and 14-21. Amber Haynes and Skylar Martin started the win cycle with a two-set win on Court 4; 23-21 and 21-14. Gabi Bailey and Ellie Shank followed in their footsteps, winning Court 1; 21-17 and 22-20.

Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken clinched the match for the Sandy Tigs, winning Court 2; 19-21, 21-8 and 15-11. Aubrey O’Gorman and Ella Larkin finished things off for LSU with a win on Court 3; 21-16, 22-24 and 15-13.