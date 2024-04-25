LSU Gold
LSU in 13th After Round Two of SEC Championship

LSU in 13th After Round Two of SEC Championship

 

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team scored a 6-over 286 in round two of the SEC Championship on Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club. The Tigers moved up one spot on the leaderboard, but are still 17 strokes back from 8th place. The top eight teams will advance to match play for the weekend in St. Simons Island, Ga. 

Vanderbilt leads the field at 15-under 545 after two rounds of stroke play. Georgia and Florida are tied for second at 11-under 549. Florida jumped four spots after a 10-under 270 on Thursday. LSU sits in 13th at 19-under 579 and 9-strokes behind Kentucky in 12th. 

Interim head coach Andrew Nelson made a change to the lineup on Thursday when he added LSU alternate, Luke Haskew, to the line up. Haskew led the Tigers with a 1-under 69 in his first round on the Seaside Course. Haskew carded 5 birdies on the day and birdied two of his last four to drop to 1-under. 

In round two, Connor Gaunt carded an even par of 70 that featured four birdies total, three in his last six. Gaunt is tied for 33rd at 1-over xxx in the individual race. Alex Price finished round two with a 3-over 73, Jay Mendell scored a 4-over 74, and Lance Yates was 5-over 75 on Thursday. 

LSU will look on to the final round of stroke play on Friday. The Tigers will tee off in the morning as early as 7:00 a.m. central time. Live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com and live updates can be seen across all @lsumensgolf social media platforms. 

 

Team                                R1  R2         Par – 560

  1  Vanderbilt                  269 276        545     -15

  T2  Georgia                   270 279        549     -11

  T2  Florida                   279 270        549     -11

   4  Auburn                   274 276        550     -10

   5  Tennessee             277 274        551      -9

   6  Texas A&M          276 278        554      -6

   7  Alabama               283 272        555      -5

   8  Arkansas             279 278        557      -3

   9  Ole Miss              281 280        561      +1

  10  South Carolina 287 278        565      +5

  11  Mississippi St.  288 281        569      +9

  12  Kentucky           283 287        570     +10

  13  LSU                  293 286        579     +19

  14  Missouri           290 292        582     +22

