LSU in 13th After Round Two of SEC Championship

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team scored a 6-over 286 in round two of the SEC Championship on Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club. The Tigers moved up one spot on the leaderboard, but are still 17 strokes back from 8th place. The top eight teams will advance to match play for the weekend in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Vanderbilt leads the field at 15-under 545 after two rounds of stroke play. Georgia and Florida are tied for second at 11-under 549. Florida jumped four spots after a 10-under 270 on Thursday. LSU sits in 13th at 19-under 579 and 9-strokes behind Kentucky in 12th.

Interim head coach Andrew Nelson made a change to the lineup on Thursday when he added LSU alternate, Luke Haskew, to the line up. Haskew led the Tigers with a 1-under 69 in his first round on the Seaside Course. Haskew carded 5 birdies on the day and birdied two of his last four to drop to 1-under.

In round two, Connor Gaunt carded an even par of 70 that featured four birdies total, three in his last six. Gaunt is tied for 33rd at 1-over xxx in the individual race. Alex Price finished round two with a 3-over 73, Jay Mendell scored a 4-over 74, and Lance Yates was 5-over 75 on Thursday.

LSU will look on to the final round of stroke play on Friday. The Tigers will tee off in the morning as early as 7:00 a.m. central time. Live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com and live updates can be seen across all @lsumensgolf social media platforms.

Team R1 R2 Par – 560

1 Vanderbilt 269 276 545 -15

T2 Georgia 270 279 549 -11

T2 Florida 279 270 549 -11

4 Auburn 274 276 550 -10

5 Tennessee 277 274 551 -9

6 Texas A&M 276 278 554 -6

7 Alabama 283 272 555 -5

8 Arkansas 279 278 557 -3

9 Ole Miss 281 280 561 +1

10 South Carolina 287 278 565 +5

11 Mississippi St. 288 281 569 +9

12 Kentucky 283 287 570 +10

13 LSU 293 286 579 +19

14 Missouri 290 292 582 +22