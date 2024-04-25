Fourteen Gymnasts Named To Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Fourteen LSU Gymnasts were named to the 2023-24 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by the league on Thursday afternoon by Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Elena Arenas, Sierra Ballard, Annie Beard, Chase Brock, Haleigh Bryant, Ashley Cowan, Olivia Dunne, Cammy Hall, Kiya Johnson, KJ Johnson, Kai Rivers, Alyona Shchennikova, Tori Tatum and Bryce Wilson all earned a spot on the list.



A total of 745 student-athletes were named to this year’s academic honor roll. The Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics, and swimming & diving and is based on grades from the 2023 Spring, Summer, and Fall terms.

Johnson and Shchennikova have been SEC Honor Roll members every year since starting their careers at LSU, marking their fifth straight year on the list. Rivers, Dunne, Bryant, Ballard and Arenas earned their fourth career academic honor.

Marking their third year on the SEC Academic Honor Roll are sophomores KJ Johnson and Tori Tatum, while it’s the second honor for Brock and first for Cowan, Hall and Wilson.

To be recognized to the SEC Academic Honor Roll, each student-athlete must 1) have a GPA of 3.00 for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution; 2) be on scholarship, a letterwinner or have participated on a varsity team for two years if non-scholarship; 3) have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial credit at the nominating institution; and 4) have been a member of the varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

The LSU Gymnastics program now owns a total of 301 SEC Academic Honor Roll selections.

