Gymnastics National Championship Celebration at the PMAC

The newly crowned LSU Gymnastics team will be recognized for winning the program’s first national title with a championship parade and ceremony on Wednesday, April 24. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT at LSU’s School of Music, which is located on the north side of campus on Dalrymple Drive. The celebration inside the Maravich Center will start at 7