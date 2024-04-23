Beach Ranked No. 10 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team stays at No. 10 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
LSU stays at No. 10 after going 4-0 at the Palmetto Invitational in Columbia, South Carolina, defeating No. 15 Georgia State and South Carolina.
The Sandy Tigs begin post season play this weekend, April 26–27, with the CCSA Championship Tournament. LSU will face No. 17 GCU in the first round of the tournament on Friday, April 26, at 11:30 a.m. CT.
April 23, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|USC
|452
|29-4
|2
|2
|UCLA
|435
|29-5
|1
|3
|Stanford
|418
|28-3
|3
|4
|Florida State
|378
|27-7
|4 – T
|5
|Cal Poly
|376
|27-5
|4 – T
|6
|TCU
|339
|25-7
|6
|7
|Long Beach State
|308
|25-7
|7
|8
|California
|305
|20-11
|8
|9
|LMU
|290
|24-13
|9
|10
|LSU
|256
|24-9
|10
|11
|Hawai’i
|223
|20-11
|11
|12
|Washington
|198
|19-13
|12
|13
|Arizona State
|180
|19-7
|13
|14
|FIU
|171
|20-9
|14
|15
|Georgia State
|146
|22-12
|15
|16
|Stetson
|100
|19-10
|16
|17
|GCU
|79
|14-17
|17
|18
|Arizona
|75
|20-10
|19
|19
|FAU
|43
|16-17
|18
|20 – T
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|19
|28-9
|NR
|20 – T
|North Florida
|19
|20-11
|NR
Others receiving votes: South Carolina (9), Coastal Carolina (5), UAB (2), Tulane (1), Boise State (1), FGCU (1), and Tampa (1)
Dropped Out: South Carolina
Next Poll: April 30