Beach Ranked No. 10 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team stays at No. 10 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

LSU stays at No. 10 after going 4-0 at the Palmetto Invitational in Columbia, South Carolina, defeating No. 15 Georgia State and South Carolina.

The Sandy Tigs begin post season play this weekend, April 26–27, with the CCSA Championship Tournament. LSU will face No. 17 GCU in the first round of the tournament on Friday, April 26, at 11:30 a.m. CT.

April 23, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 USC 452 29-4 2 2 UCLA 435 29-5 1 3 Stanford 418 28-3 3 4 Florida State 378 27-7 4 – T 5 Cal Poly 376 27-5 4 – T 6 TCU 339 25-7 6 7 Long Beach State 308 25-7 7 8 California 305 20-11 8 9 LMU 290 24-13 9 10 LSU 256 24-9 10 11 Hawai’i 223 20-11 11 12 Washington 198 19-13 12 13 Arizona State 180 19-7 13 14 FIU 171 20-9 14 15 Georgia State 146 22-12 15 16 Stetson 100 19-10 16 17 GCU 79 14-17 17 18 Arizona 75 20-10 19 19 FAU 43 16-17 18 20 – T Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 19 28-9 NR 20 – T North Florida 19 20-11 NR

Others receiving votes: South Carolina (9), Coastal Carolina (5), UAB (2), Tulane (1), Boise State (1), FGCU (1), and Tampa (1)

Dropped Out: South Carolina

Next Poll: April 30