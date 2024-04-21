No. 7 LSU Falls 3-0 to No. 4 Tennessee in Series Finale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A third pitcher’s duel ended the series with No. 7 LSU falling to No. 4 Tennessee 3-0 in a hard-fought game Sunday afternoon at Lee Stadium.

LSU is now 35-10 this season and 11-10 in the SEC, and Tennessee moves to 34-8 and 14-4 in league play.

Pitcher Karlyn Pickens (16-6) earned the win after allowing four hits and four walks while striking out seven in 6.0 innings. Pitcher Payton Gottshall took over and struck out two batters in the final inning to earn her second save of the season.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (15-6) threw her 14th complete game this season and second this series for LSU. Berzon struck out three batters and gave up three runs on six hits and one walk.

Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey had a team-high two hits, including one double, and has 12 multi-hit games this season. Catcher Maci Bergeron and shortstop Taylor Pleasants recorded the other two hits for the Tigers.

After five scoreless innings, Tennessee got on the scoreboard with a two-run double to right field by first baseman Giulia Koutsoyanopulos. Pinch hitter Gabby Leach followed with a run-scoring single to give the Lady Vols a 3-0 lead through six innings.

Up Next

LSU plays its final midweek game of the regular season at No. 19/25 UL Lafayette at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in Lafayette, La.