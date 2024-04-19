Track & Field’s No. 1 and No. 4 Ranked Tigers Host Star-Powered LSU Alumni Gold on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team are on the road this week as they send a limited number of sprinters and throwers to the Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational, hosted by Houston at the Carl Lewis International Complex in Houston, Texas.

LSU will have 66 student-athletes (35 men, 31 women) competing this weekend at the LSU Alumni Gold meet. The one-day meet will start Saturday at 10:00 a.m. CT with the women’s hammer throw. Running events will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the women’s 4×100-meter relay.

Alongside LSU, a few of the teams competing at LSU Alumni Gold will be Brown, Davidson, Eastern Michigan, Grambling, Illinois State, Louisiana, McNeese State, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, New Mexico St., New Orleans, SELU, Southern, Southern Miss, UCF, ULM, and Vanderbilt. There will also be a surplus of pros and Olympians this weekend.

LSU alumni will be recognized at the meet on Saturday after the women’s 3000 meter, which is set to run at 5:15 p.m.

Live Results | Meet Schedule | Meet Information | Heat Sheets

This weekend’s meet will not be streamed; for live coverage of the Tigers, make sure to follow along here on twitter throughout the meet.

