Beach Volleyball

LSU Travels to South Carolina for the Palmetto Invitational

+0
Columbia, SC – The No. 10 LSU Beach Volleyball team is in Columbia, South Carolina for the Palmetto Invitational at Wheeler Beach.

The Sandy Tigs will play four matches over the course of two days. On Friday, LSU will take on Coastal Carolina at 12 p.m. CT and No. 20 South Carolina at 4:30 p.m. CT. On Saturday, the Tigers will face Jacksonville at 8 a.m. CT and No. 15 Georgia State at 12 p.m. CT.

LSU went 4-0 last weekend at the Battle On The Bayou in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

For live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on X. Live scoring will be provided on Stat Broadcast.

