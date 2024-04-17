LSU Opens SEC Tournament in Second Round Matchup Versus Arkansas

Athens, Ga. – The LSU women’s tennis team (14-9, 6-7 SEC) will begin its postseason campaign in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday afternoon in Athens, Georgia. The No. 8-seeded Tigers will take on the No. 9-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (12-11, 5-8 SEC) at 2 p.m. CT on Thursday at the Magill Tennis Complex on the campus of the University of Georgia.

LSU enters the 2024 SEC Tournament as the No. 8 seed after finishing the regular season with a 6-7 record in conference play. They will begin their path in the second round on Thursday in an 8-9 seed matchup, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinal round to face No. 1 Georgia at 2 p.m. CT on Friday.

A hub page with information about all matches, including coverage of current match, past match scores and future times can be found here.

Notes on Arkansas

LSU holds the advantage in the series history by a margin of 25-20. The teams met in Fayetteville just under two weeks ago, where the visiting Tigers grabbed a 4-2 win over the Razorbacks. LSU took the doubles point with wins from Aran Teixidó Garcia and Emma Grant and a clinch from Kenna Erickson and Anita Sahdiieva. In singles play, Erickson, Teixidó Garcia and Gaby Rivera grabbed the singles win to clinch the road win.

The Razorbacks enter Thursday’s match as the No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament with a 12-11 overall record and a 5-8 mark in SEC play. Arkansas ended their regular season on a high note last weekend, taking down Mississippi State and Ole Miss on Friday and Sunday to enter postseason on a win streak.

Carolina Gomez leads the team in singles play with a 12-7 record playing at the No. 1 spot for the Razorbacks and is currently ranked No. 29 by the ITA. Arkansas also features a ranked duo in Morgan Cross and Anet Koskel, who checked in at No. 57 in the latest rankings.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU remained ranked at No. 33 in the latest ITA team rankings released on Tuesday. Individually, Kenna Erickson and Anita Sahdiieva moved up to No. 45 in the doubles rankings while in singles Florentine Dekkers moved to No. 89 and Aran Teixidó Garcia checked in at No. 112.

The freshman-junior doubles pair of Erickson and Sahdiieva have played at the No. 1 doubles spot for the Tigers since February, where they have picked up six wins together. Three of those wins have come against ranked opponents, including a 6-2 win over Cross and Koskel just under two weeks ago in Fayetteville.

Sahdiieva’s success in singles led the team this spring in the dual season as she posted a 12-3 record playing at the No. 2-4 spots for the Tigers. Her five singles wins in SEC play was tied for the most on the team and she was one of two players to score in all six of LSU’s SEC wins this season.

Erickson has found strong form at the business end of the season, winning three of her last four doubles matches alongside Sahdiieva and three straight in singles play. The freshman has earned nine singles wins this season and has scored in every SEC win that the Tigers have earned this season.

Teixidó Garcia has made a splash in her lone season in Baton Rouge, posting an 11-6 singles record playing at the No. 1-3 spots for the Tigers. In doubles, she leads the team this spring with a 12-9 record.

