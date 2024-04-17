Dr. Jonathan Shi Receives Worley Professor of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE – During the LSU Baseball game versus Vanderbilt on April 4, 2024, Dr. Jonathan Shi was recognized with the Worley Professor of Excellence Award. The recognition was presented by Daniel Loup, Vice President, Operations Worley Baton Rouge and Walt Holliday, Executive Director at the Cox Communication Academic Center for Student Athletes.

Dr. Shi is an Art E. Favre Endowed Chair Professor in the LSU Department of Construction Management. His research covers a broad spectrum of the built environment and has been widely funded with a total amount in excess of $10 million. His exceptional academic vision and leadership have enabled him to build and lead several large initiatives with national impact including: 1) Louisiana Chemical Manufacturing Initiative (LCMI), comprised of 90+ partners, 2) LSU Industrial Assessment Center (LSU-IAC) funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), and 3) Industrial Innovation Center (LSU-IIC) funded by the US Economic Development Administration (EDA).

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the Worley Professor of Excellence Award. Teaching and research have always been my passion, and to be acknowledged for excellence in these areas by such a prestigious institution is truly gratifying,” said Dr. Shi. “I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to contribute to the LSU community and make a positive impact.”

Worley helps customers meet the world’s changing energy, chemical and resource needs – and believes in the power of education to meet the world’s pressing challenges. As the presenting sponsor of the Professor Of Excellence Program at LSU, Worley is investing in the leaders of tomorrow who will help us all to create innovative solutions for generations to come with the goal of delivering a more sustainable world.

“On behalf of LSU Athletics, we’d like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Jonathan Shi for his well-deserved recognition as a Worley Professor of Excellence,” said Ben Price, Director of Partnerships and Business Strategy at LSU Sports Properties. “Dr. Shi’s dedication to his students and his significant contributions to his field of Industrial Construction have made him an indispensable member of the LSU community. We also express gratitude to our partners at Worley for their ongoing support in showcasing the exceptional faculty at LSU. To both Worley and Dr. Shi, we extend our sincere appreciation for your unwavering commitment to LSU’s success.”