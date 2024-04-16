LSU Tennis Complex Set To Host 2024 SEC Tournament

BATON ROUGE – For the first time since 2016, LSU will host the SEC Men’s Tennis Championship Tournament at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Thirteen SEC schools will take part in a single-elimination bracket, with matches starting Wednesday, April 17, and culminating with the SEC Championship on Sunday, April 21, at 1 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

“We are thrilled to have the SEC Tournament back in Baton Rouge,” said LSU Head Coach Danny Bryan. “It’s always a special event and we’re looking forward to the challenge of competing against the best teams in the nation. The opportunity to play in front of our home crowd is something that our guys are really excited about and we hope we can make the most of it.”

The Tigers will open the tournament against Ole Miss at 12 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Live video from the Championship Courts and live results for all matches will be available at the 2024 SEC Championship Landing Page.

Fans can purchase tickets at LSUtix.net. All-session adult tickets are $15 and all-session youth (12 and under) are $12. Day passes can also be purchased at $5 for adults and $2 for youth. Gates will open one hour prior to the first match of the day. Free parking is available at Alex Box Stadium in Lots 409 (Hall of Fame Lot), which is located across Gourrier Ave. from the LSU Tennis Complex.

Host school LSU will be joined by Florida, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee.

Daily Schedule

April 17: 12 p.m. Match 1: #13 LSU vs. #12 Ole Miss (Championship Courts)

April 18: 2 p.m. Match 2: #10 Vanderbilt vs. #7 Florida (South Courts)

April 18: 2 p.m. Match 3: #11 South Caroline vs. #6 Alabama (Championship Courts)

April 18: 6 p.m. Match 4: #9 Arkansas vs. #8 Georgia (South Courts)

April 18: 6 p.m. Match 5: Match 1 Winner vs. #5 Texas A&M (Championship Courts)

April 19: 2 p.m. Match 6: Match 2 Winner vs. #2 Tennessee (Championship Courts

April 19: 2 p.m. Match 7: Match 3 Winner vs. #3 Mississippi State (South Courts)

April 19: 6 p.m. Match 8: Match 4 Winner vs. #1 Kentucky (Championship Courts)

April 19: 6 p.m. Match 9: Match 5 Winner vs. #4 Auburn (South Courts)

April 20: 12 p.m. Match 10: Match 6 Winner vs. Match 7 Winner (Championship Courts)

April 20: 3 p.m. Match 11: Match 8 Winner vs. Match 9 Winner (Championship Courts)

April 21: 1 p.m. Match 12: Match 10 Winner vs. Match 11 Winner (Championship Courts)

Follow Us

For more information on the LSU Men’s Tennis team, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, X.