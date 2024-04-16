Beach Ranked No. 10 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team fell to No. 10 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

LSU falls to No. 10 after going 4-0 at the Battle On The Bayou at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

The Sandy Tigs are back on the road this weekend, April 19–20, for the Palmetto Invitational in Columbia, South Carolina. LSU will face No. 15 Georgia State, No. 20 South Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Jacksonville.

April 16, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA (22) 459 28-4 1 2 USC 434 27-4 2 3 Stanford (1) 416 24-3 3 4 – T Florida State 375 27-7 4 4 – T Cal Poly 375 23-5 6 6 TCU 349 25-7 5 7 Long Beach State 315 23-7 7 8 California 291 18-10 8 9 LMU 284 22-11 10 10 LSU 257 20-9 9 11 Hawai’i 219 20-11 12 12 Washington 203 16-11 11 13 Arizona State 190 18-6 13 14 FIU 165 20-9 14 15 Georgia State 148 19-11 15 16 Stetson 97 18-9 16 17 GCU 76 13-14 19 18 FAU 67 16-15 18 19 Arizona 62 18-9 17 20 South Carolina 17 17-11 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9), Tulane (8), Boise State (7), FGCU (3), North Alabama (2), North Florida (1) and Coastal Carolina (1)

Dropped Out: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Next Poll: April 23