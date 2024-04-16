Beach Ranked No. 10 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team fell to No. 10 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
LSU falls to No. 10 after going 4-0 at the Battle On The Bayou at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.
The Sandy Tigs are back on the road this weekend, April 19–20, for the Palmetto Invitational in Columbia, South Carolina. LSU will face No. 15 Georgia State, No. 20 South Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Jacksonville.
April 16, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA (22)
|459
|28-4
|1
|2
|USC
|434
|27-4
|2
|3
|Stanford (1)
|416
|24-3
|3
|4 – T
|Florida State
|375
|27-7
|4
|4 – T
|Cal Poly
|375
|23-5
|6
|6
|TCU
|349
|25-7
|5
|7
|Long Beach State
|315
|23-7
|7
|8
|California
|291
|18-10
|8
|9
|LMU
|284
|22-11
|10
|10
|LSU
|257
|20-9
|9
|11
|Hawai’i
|219
|20-11
|12
|12
|Washington
|203
|16-11
|11
|13
|Arizona State
|190
|18-6
|13
|14
|FIU
|165
|20-9
|14
|15
|Georgia State
|148
|19-11
|15
|16
|Stetson
|97
|18-9
|16
|17
|GCU
|76
|13-14
|19
|18
|FAU
|67
|16-15
|18
|19
|Arizona
|62
|18-9
|17
|20
|South Carolina
|17
|17-11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9), Tulane (8), Boise State (7), FGCU (3), North Alabama (2), North Florida (1) and Coastal Carolina (1)
Dropped Out: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Next Poll: April 23