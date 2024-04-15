BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6 LSU (33-8) begins its last stretch of the regular season against No. 21 UL Lafayette (29-14) at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday at Tiger Park.

Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard will call the game on SEC Network, and Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball, will be on 107.3 FM in the Baton Rouge area and the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU went 2-2 last week, with their wins coming in a walk-off and a no-hitter. As a team, the Tigers are batting .316 and have a 2.36 ERA with 276 strikeouts this season.

Outfielder Ciara Briggs leads LSU offensively with a .372 average, 51 hits, and 37 runs scored. Outfielders McKenzie Redoutey and Ali Newland follow with averages of .351 and .349, respectively. Newland is second on the team with 45 hits and 34 RBIs and has a team-high eight home runs.

Infielders Raeleen Gutierrez (.331) and Karli Petty (.325) bat over .300. Gutierrez leads the team with 19 extra-base hits and has totaled 40 hits this season.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (14-4) ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 127 strikeouts and has a 1.97 ERA this season. Pitchers Raelin Chaffin (10-3) and Kelley Lynch 5-1) follow with 64 and 67 strikeouts, respectively. Lynch holds opposing batters to a staff-low .167 batting average (No. 5 in the SEC) and is coming off her first career seven-inning no-hitter against Auburn on April 13.

LSU leads UL Lafayette in the all-time series 25-15, including a 16-12 mark when playing at Tiger Park. The two rivals played each other five times in 2023. The clubs split the regular series 1-1, but ULL won two of three games in the NCAA Tournament Baton Rouge Regional to eliminate LSU.