vs. UL Lafayette

The Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off their first Sun Belt Conference loss to Texas State to conclude their series, snapping an 11-game winning streak. ULL has a No. 4 strength of schedule with two top-25 wins, including a 7-5 eight-inning win at then No. 1 Oklahoma on March 3. ULL has a team batting average of .309 with 356 hits and a 2.80 ERA with 191 strikeouts.   

Outfielder Mihyia Davis leads ULL with a .409 batting average on 61 hits and 15 stolen bases this season. Infielder Brooke Ellestad is batting .356 and has a team-high 33 RBIs on 42 hits.

Pitcher Sam Landry carries much of the load for the Ragin’ Cajuns in the circle. She has a record of 15- 7 with a 2.36 ERA, 115 strikeouts in 130.1 innings, five shutouts, and eight complete games this season.