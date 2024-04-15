No. 39 Men's Tennis Earns Two 7-0 Wins In Alcorn State Doubleheader

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (13-12, 1-11 SEC) defeated Alcorn (5-16) 7-0 in both matches on Monday at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Match One – LSU vs. Alcorn State

Doubles

The Tigers secured the doubles point in the noon match. On the No. 3 court, Charles Hobbs and Aleksi Lofman faced Yangho Park and Noah Kiani, winning 6-0. This was the first time Hobbs and Lofman paired up for doubles.

On the No. 1 court, Julien Penzlin and Alessio Vasquez defeated Nikola Kijac and Emmanuel Cottle by a score of 6-2. This was the Tiger duo’s fifth appearance together this season and their second win.

LSU swept the doubles point when Ben Koch and Brock Anderson defeated Luka Andonov and David Leon by a score of 6-0. This was their second win and second appearance together this season.

Singles

On the No. 6 court, Charles Hobbs made his second appearance of the season against Noah Kiani. Hobbs won in a quick match by a score of 6-0, 6-0. This was his second win on the season.

Giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead, Ben Koch defeated Luka Andonov on the No. 4 court by a score of 6-3, 6-0. Koch has seen a lot of success on the singles court with a perfect 4-0 record.

On the No. 3 court, Julien Penzlin defeated David Leon by a score of 6-2, 6-3. This win was his thirteenth win this season and he continues to lead the Tigers in singles.

Brock Anderson faced Yangho Park on the No. 5 court, winning by a score of 6-1, 6-2. Anderson now has an overall record of 10-6.

Aleksi Lofman extended the lead to 6-0 for LSU after defeating Nikola Kijac on the No. 1 court. Lofman has earned eight wins this season between courts one, two, and three.

Alessio Vasquez was the final match for the Tigers. He defeated Emmanuel Cottle by a score of 6-4, 6-3, creating a final match score of 7-0.

Results

#39 LSU 7, ASU 0

Doubles

Penzlin/Vasquez (LSU) def. Kijac/Cottle (ASU) 6-2 Koch/Anderson (LSU) def. Andonov/Leon (ASU) 6-3 Hobbs/Lofman (LSU) def. Park/Kiani 6-0

Singles

Aleksi Lofman (LSU) def. Nikola Kijac (ASU) 6-4, 6-3 Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Emmanuel Cottle (ASU) 6-4, 6-3 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. David Leon (ASU) 6-2, 6-3 Ben Koch (LSU) def. Luka Andonov (ASU) 6-3, 6-0 Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Yangho Park (ASU) 6-1, 6-2 Charles Hobbs (LSU) def. Noah Kiani (ASU) 6-0, 6-0

Match Notes

Order Of Finish: Doubles (3, 1, 2); Singles (6, 4, 3, 5, 1, 2)

Match Two – LSU vs. Alcorn State

Doubles

Alcorn forfeited the doubles point, so LSU opened the match with a 1-0 and went straight into singles play.

Singles

LSU automatically took one singles point due to Alcorn not having a player for the No. 6 court.

On the No. 5 court, Brock Anderson defeated Noah Kiani in a perfect match, 6-0, 6-0. Anderson has now earned 11 wins overall this year.

Giving the Tigers a 4-0 lead, Julien Penzlin won his second singles match of the day. He faced Emmanuel Cottle and won by a score of 6-2, 6-0.

Ben Koch quickly defeated David Leon on the No. 3 court by a score of 6-1, 6-2. Koch improved his record to 4-0 on the No. 3 court and is now on a win streak of five.

Alessio Vasquez extended the lead for LSU to 6-0 after defeating Nikola Kijac on the No. 1 court by a score of 6-2, 6-4. He has earned six wins this year with this being his first on the No. 1 court.

Charles Hobbs fought in his match today to create a final match score of 7-0 for the Tigers. Hobbs defeated Yangho Park on the No. 4 court in three sets. The first set went to Park by a score of 4-6. Hobbs took the second set by a score of 6-2, forcing the third. The final set went to Hobbs in a 10-8 tiebreaker.

Up Next

The Tigers will face Ole Miss on Wednesday, April 17 at the SEC Championship hosted at the LSU Tennis Complex. For more information, visit the ​​championship landing page.

Results

Singles

Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Nikola Kijac (ASU) 6-2, 6-4 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Emmanuel Cottle (ASU) 6-2, 6-0 Ben Koch (LSU) def. David Leon (ASU) 6-1, 6-2 Charles Hobbs (LSU) def. Yangho Park (ASU) 4-6, 6-2, 10-6 Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Noah Kiani (ASU) 6-0, 6-0

Match Notes

Order Of Finish: Singles (5, 2, 3, 1, 4)

