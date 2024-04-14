Track & Field’s Distance Crew Closed Out Day Three of the Bryan Clay Invitational on Saturday

AZUSA, Calif. – The LSU track and field team closed out day two of competition on Friday at the Bryan Clay Invitational, hosted by Azusa Pacific at the Cougar Athletic Stadium.

The much-anticipated races of the night came in the women’s 1500 meter that included the top-two runners in LSU history, Lorena Rangel-Batres and Michaela Rose.

Rangel-Batres closed the night with the fastest time of the two Tigers. The San Luis Potosí, Mexico, native finished just .02 seconds off of her LSU record time with 4:11.63 to finish seventh overall in the heat. Rangel-Batres’ season-best time catapulted her to an 18th-place finish overall.

A day after setting the new LSU record and No. 2 time in collegiate history for the 800 meter, Rose clocked a time of 4:14.82 in the 1500m to win her heat and finished 31st overall in the pouring rain. Rose catapulted from near last to first in the final lap to shock the crowd and still holds a season-best time of 4:12.88 in the event.

LSU will head back home for a two-week stretch of home meets in Baton Rouge. Next weekend will consist of the LSU Track & Field Banquet, LSU Alumni Gold meet and a crawfish boil, April 19-20.

