No. 6 LSU Drops Series Finale to Auburn, 3-1

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6 LSU’s seventh-inning rally fell short as they lost the series finale to Auburn, 3-1, Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park.

LSU is now 33-8 this season, including a 10-8 mark in the SEC. Auburn moves to 23-13-1 and 5-10 in the SEC.

Auburn pitcher Shelby Lowe (6-3) earned the win after allowing one run on three hits and two walks and struck out five batters in the complete game.

“Shelby Lowe threw a good game against us,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “She was tough on us twice this weekend. I thought she did a good job against us both times she threw. It’s tough when you have a lineup full of left-handers and facing a lefty with good numbers. I think she had given up nine hits to left-handers coming into the weekend. It’s a tough, bad matchup. That’s all you can say.”

Pitcher Raelin Chaffin (10-3) is charged with the loss after throwing two strikeouts while allowing three runs on four hits and three walks in 3.2 innings. Pitcher Sydney Berzon took over for the final 3.1 innings and threw three strikeouts, walked one batter, and allowed one hit.

Three LSU batters recorded hits in the game, including first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez, catcher Maci Bergeron, and third baseman Sierra Daniel. Gutierrez drove in the Tiger’s lone run, and Bergeron had LSU’s only extra-base hit of the afternoon.

A run-scoring single by Gutierrez in the opening inning gave LSU the early lead. However, Auburn scored three runs on three hits in the fourth, including a two-out, two-run bloop single from third baseman Annabelle Widra, giving the visiting team the 3-1 advantage.

Following Auburn’s final run, both ball clubs combined for six total baserunners for the remainder of the game.

LSU threatened in the seventh inning with two runners in scoring position and the go-ahead run at the plate with two outs on the board, but a flyout to centerfield ended the game.

Up Next

LSU will play in-state rival UL Lafayette at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 16, at Tiger Park.