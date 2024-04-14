No. 39 Men's Tennis Falls To No. 26 Auburn, 4-1; Set To Host Alcorn State In Doubleheader

AUBURN, Ala, – The No. 39 LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-12, 1-11 SEC) fell to No. 26 Auburn (17-9, 7-5 SEC) by a score of 4-1 in Sunday’s match at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

Doubles

The Tigers started the match off strong by securing the doubles point. On the No. 1 court, Chen Dong and Julien Penzlin defeated the No. 23 ranked duo of Rual Dobai and Finn Murgett by a score of 6-3. Dong and Penzlin have seen a lot of success on the court with a record of 12-2 on the season, with this win being their first appearance on the No. 1 court.

On the No. 2 court, Stefan Latinovic and Ben Koch teamed up for the first time in this dual season. The Tiger duo clinched the doubles point after defeating Tyler Stice and Will Nolan.

Singles

No. 41 Tyler Stice tied it up for Auburn after defeating Aleksi Lofman on the No. 1 court by a score of 6-3, 6-4.

On the No. 2 court, Auburn took the lead after No. 98 Finn Murgett defeated Alessio Vasquez by a score of 6-2, 6-4.

Alejandro Moreno clinched the match for Auburn on the No. 4 court. Chen Dong fell to Moreno by a score of 6-4, 6-2.

Results

#26 AU 4, # 39 LSU 1

Singles

#41 Tyler Stice (AUB) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-3, 6-4 #98 Finn Murgett (AUB) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-2, 6-4 Billy Blaydes (AUB) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 7-5, 7-5 Alejandro Moreno (AUB) def. Chen Dong (LSU) 6-4, 6-2 Julien Penzlin (LSU) vs. Nicholas Heng (AUB) 2-6, 7-5, 3-4, unfinished Welsh Hotard (LSU) vs. Raul Dobai (AUB) unfinished

Doubles

Dong/Penzlin (LSU) def. #23 Dobai/Murgett (AUB) 6-3 Latinovic/Koch (LSU) def. Nolan/Stice (AUB) 6-3 Lofman/Hotard (LSU) vs. Blaydes/Heng (AUB) 4-5, unfinished

Match Notes

Order Of Finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (1,2,4)

LSU vs. Alcorn State (April 15)

The Tigers will face Alcorn State (5-14) on Monday, April 15 in a double-header at the LSU Tennis Complex. The first match will begin at noon CST with the second match following the conclusion of the first.

Series History

In the series history, LSU and Alcorn State have a record of 15-0, in favor of the Tigers.

The teams last met in March of 2023 at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Tigers swept the Braves, 7-0. LSU had singles wins from Ronnie Hohmann, George Stoupe, Julien Penzlin, Benjamin Ambrosio, Nick Watson, and Ben Koch.

