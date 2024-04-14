LSU Women’s Tennis Fall to No. 14 Auburn, 4-0

BATON ROUGE, La. –The LSU women’s tennis team (14-9, 6-7 SEC) dropped the final match of the regular season on Sunday afternoon in a 4-0 loss to No. 14 Auburn (15-9, 9-4 SEC).

Prior to the start of the match, LSU honored graduate students Aran Teixidó Garcia and Maya Tahan in a senior day ceremony on court three.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“It’s definitely not the result we wanted today, but I was happy that we gave Aran and Maya a nice celebration before the match,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “These two young ladies have been tremendous on the court in the short time they’ve been, tremendous in the classroom and in the community with the stuff they’ve gotten involved in. Everybody that’s been around our program has felt the warmth and energy they bring as people.”

“We still have things that we need to improve on as we head into postseason, but that’s always going to be the case no matter how good we’re performing. On any given day, I like our chances against any team. We’ll rest up and head to Georgia for the SEC Tournament on Tuesday and find out who we’re playing and tackle that head on.”

Doubles Results

The No. 46-ranked Adeline Flach and Angella Okutoyi opened doubles by taking down Aran Teixidó Garcia and Florentine Dekkers by a score of 6-1 at the No. 2 court.

Auburn clinched the doubles point and took a 1-0 lead when the No. 8-ranked pair of DJ Bennett and Ariana Arseneault defeated No. 81 Kenna Erickson and Anita Sahdiieva by a score of 6-3 at the top doubles spot.

Singles Results

The visiting Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the match when No. 71 Arseneault defeated Sahdiieva at the No. 3 spot. Arseneault claimed set one by a score of 6-2 and went on to win the second, 6-1.

No. 6-ranked Ansari made it 3-0 on the day after took down No. 109 Dekkers at the top singles court. Ansari squeezed out a 6-4 win in the first set on Dekkers before only dropping two games in the second in a 6-2 win.

Auburn clinched a 4-0-win just moments later as No. 54 Bennett defeated No. 91 Teixidó Garcia at the No. 2 spot. Not much separated the competitors in the first set, with Bennett narrowly taking it by a score of 6-4. The second set saw Bennett come from behind to win 6-3 and clinch victory in the final match of the regular season.

Up Next

LSU will head to Athens, Georgia to participate in the 2024 SEC Women’s Tennis Tournament. The Tigers will be the No. 8 seed and will take on No. 9 Arkansas at 2 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 18.

Follow Us

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten.

LSU vs. Auburn

Apr. 14, 2024

LSU Tennis Complex

#14 Auburn 4, LSU 0

Singles

#6 Carolyn Ansari (AUB) def. #109 Florentine Dekkers (LSU) 6-4, 6-2 #54 DJ Bennett (AUB) def. #91 Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) 6-4, 6-3 #71 Ariana Arseneault (AUB) def. Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) 6-2, 6-1 Maya Tahan (LSU) vs. Angella Okutoyi (AUB) 6-2, 5-5, unfinished Gaby Rivera (LSU) vs. Adeline Flach (AUB) 4-6, 3-5, unfinished Kenna Erickson (LSU) vs. Ali Despain (AUB) 6-2, 1-6, 3-0, unfinished

Doubles

#8 DJ Bennett/Ariana Arseneault (AUB) def. #81 Kenna Erickson/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) 6-3 #46 Adeline Flach/Angella Okutoyi (AUB) def. Aran Teixido Garcia/Florentine Dekkers (LSU) 6-1 Gaby Rivera/Maya Tahan (LSU) vs. Ali Despain/Carolyn Ansari (AUB) 4-3, unfinished

Match Notes:

Auburn University 15-9, 9-4 SEC; National ranking #14

LSU 14-9, 6-7 SEC; National ranking #33

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (3,1,2)

Official: Richie Weaver T-2:13 A-108