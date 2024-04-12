LSU Gold
Men's Tennis

+0
No. 39 Men's Tennis Falls To No. 44 Vanderbilt, 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The No. 39 LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-11, 1-10 SEC) fell in Friday’s match against No. 44 Vanderbilt (13-10, 4-7 SEC) by a score of 4-0.

Doubles
Vanderbilt took the doubles point in today’s match. On the No. 1 court, Stefan Latinovic and George Stoupe opened doubles with a win for the Tigers.. The Tiger duo defeated No. 85 ranked Joubert Klopper and Michael Ross in a quick 6-3 set. This is only their third appearance together this season, but they have earned two wins.

On the No. 3 court, Welsh Hotard and Aleksi Lofman fell to Hugo Coquelin and Danil Panarin by a score of 6-3.

Jeremie Casabon and Nathan Cox defeated Chen Dong and Julien Penzlin on the No. 2 court by a score of 6-3, securing the doubles point for the Commodores.

Singles
Nathan Cox automatically took the point for Vanderbilt after George Stoupe’s retirement on the No. 2 court. The two players played ten games and were tied at 5-5 before Stoupe was forced to retire via injury.

On the No. 1 court, No. 60 Danil Panarin defeated Stefan Latinovic by a score of 6-2, 6-3, making the score 3-0 for Vanderbilt.

Michael Ross clinched the match for the Commodores after defeating Rudy Ceccon in straight sets by a score of 6-3, 6-2.

Up Next
The Tigers will face No. 17 Auburn on Sunday at noon at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

Results

Doubles
1. Latinovic/Stoupe (LSU) def. #85 Klopper/Ross (VU) 6-3
2. Casabon/Cox (VU) def. Dong/Penzlin (LSU) 7-5
3. Coquelin/Panarin (VU) def. Hotard/Lofman 6-3

Singles
1. #60 Danil Panarin (VU) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 6-2, 6-3
2. Nathan Cox (VU) def. George Stoupe (LSU) 5-5, retirement
3. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) vs. Joubert Klopper (VU) 7-5, 4-3, unfinished
4. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) vs. Jeremie Casabon (VU) 3-6, 2-2, unfinished
5. Michael Ross (VU) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 6-3, 6-2
6. Chen Dong (LSU) vs. Hugo Couquelin (VU) 7-6(4), 1-1, unfinished

Match Notes
Order Of Finish: Doubles (1, 3, 2); Singles (2, 1, 5)

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

