Men's Basketball Team Adds UT Martin Transfer Jordan Sears to LSU Roster

BATON ROUGE – The roster for Coach Matt McMahon and the 2024-25 LSU men’s basketball team continues to take shape with the addition of guard Jordan Sears.

Sears, who will have one season of eligibility remaining, stands at 5-11 from Daytona Beach, Florida, who is transferring from UT Martin where he played each of the last two seasons.

Sears is the only active Division I men’s basketball player to record at least 650 points, 140 rebounds, 140 assists, and 75 three-pointers this season.

Sears was first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference in both 2023 and 2024 and OVC Newcomer of the Year in 2023.

“We are excited to welcome Jordan Sears to LSU for his final college season,” said Coach McMahon. “I love his toughness and competitiveness at the guard position. He shoots the ball exceptionally well from behind the 3-point arc and makes his teammates better with his ability to create off the dribble. We are looking forward to his arrival in Baton Rouge.”

Sears this past year helped UT Martin to a 21-win season that included a 14-4 record in the OVC, averaging 21.6 points per game. That was the best in the OVC and ninth in Division I basketball. He also broke a 38-year-old school record for free throws made (162). He was second in the OVC in assists (4.2), third in free throw percentage (83.9), fourth in minutes played (33.7) and sixth in both field goal percentage (43.2) and three-point field goals made per game (2.4). He also had six games of 30+ points during the 2023-24 season.

In the 2022-23 season, Sears was top 10 in the OVC in scoring (15.3), averaging 18.2 in league play.

He started 62-of-64 games at UT Martin in his two years there, including all 32 games in the 2023-24 season. Sears recorded 1,181 total points in his two seasons as a Skyhawk.

Sears played his first two years of college basketball at Gardner-Webb University where he played in 57 games with 24 starts. For the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, he averaged 8.6 points per game at the school, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The guard prepped at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach where he was named the Daytona News-Journal’s Player of the Year on two occasions. In his final year he averaged 20.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals. In his last three years at Mainland he scored 1,454 points.

He is the second player LSU has signed from the transfer portal in this period, joining Cam Carter who will join the Tigers from Kansas State.