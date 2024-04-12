Beach Goes 2-0 On Day One Of The Battle On The Bayou

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 9 LSU Beach Volleyball team won both of their matches Friday at the Battle on the Bayou, taking down Jacksonville and UNO.

“Today was fun,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We played with really good energy and matched that with great execution. It definitely was one of our most complete days that we’ve had this season. I was also really impressed with all the additional matches we played. It was fun to watch and coach a lot of the players who haven’t had many lineup matches lately. They’ve had tons of training, and to see everyone getting a real-time test was fantastic. Looking forward to more of the same tomorrow!”

On Saturday, the Sandy Tigs will start the day with a matchup against ULM at 10:30 AM CT before wrapping up the weekend against SLU at 2 PM CT. The senior recognition will occur after the conclusion of the LSU vs. SLU match.

The Sandy Tigs popped off today, sweeping both matches in straight sets on all courts.

LSU started the day with a 5-0 win against Jacksonville. Amber Haynes and Skylar Martin won Court 4; 21-14 and 21-12. Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush won Court 5; 21-12 and 21-8. Gabi Bailey and Ellie Shank won Court 1; 21-12 and 21-16. Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken won Court 2; 21-15 and 21-9. Aubrey O’Gorman and Ella Larkin finished off the match for the Tigers, winning Court 3; 21-14 and 21-19.

After a break, the Sandy Tigs faced UNO. Haynes and Martin won Court 4; 21-14 and 21-12. Meyer and Ashush won Court 5; 21-12 and 21-8. O’Gorman and Larkin won Court 3; 21-11 and 21-12. Allred and Bracken won Court 2; 21-11 and 21-8. Bailey and Shank finished off the day for LSU with a win on Court 1; 21-12 and 21-16.

Gabi Bailey/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Anna Erickson/Olivia Szyszkiewicz (JU) 21-9, 22-20 Parker Bracken/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Jenna McNamara/Emily Kubicsko (JU) 21-15, 21-9 Aubrey O’Gorman/Ella Larkin (LSU) def. Kristina Nika/Katie Martinez (JU) 21-14, 21-19 Amber Haynes/Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Claire Mrukowski/Meredith Mrukowski (JU) 21-14, 21-12 Emily Meyer/Yali Ahush (LSU) def. Hayden Garnett/Miller Reames (JU) 23-21, 21-16

