No. 39 Men's Tennis Set To Face No. 44 Vanderbilt, No. 17 Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 39 LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-10, 1-9 SEC) will be traveling to face No. 44 Vanderbilt (12-10, 3-7 SEC) on Friday, April 12 at 4 p.m. CST and No. 26 Auburn (15-9, 5-5 SEC) on Sunday, April 14 at noon.

LSU vs Vanderbilt (April 12)

SECN+ | Live Video

LSU vs Auburn (April 14)

SECN+ | Live Video | Live Results

Notes On Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is currently ranked No. 44 in the latest ITA rankings. They have compiled a record of 12-10 on the season and 3-7 in conference play.

Danil Panarin leads the Commodores in singles this season with 12 wins between the No. 1 and No. 2 court. He currently sits at the No. 60 singles ranking by the ITA.

Joubert Klopper and Michael Ross are the only ranked duo for Vanderbilt, sitting at No. 85. They have built a record of 7-4 on the season on courts one and two.

In the series history, LSU and Vanderbilt have a record of 52-23, in favor of the Tigers. The teams last met in April of 2023 at the LSU Tennis Complex. LSU won by a score of 4-1 with singles wins from Ronald Hohmann, Chen Dong, Welsh Hotard, George Stoupe, and Julien Penzlin.

Notes On Auburn

Auburn has a 15-9 record on the season and is 5-5 in SEC play. The team is ranked No. 26 by the ITA.

In singles, they have two team members in the rankings. Tyler Stice has made appearances on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts and has built a 8-7 record on the season. He is ranked No. 41 in singles. Finn Murgett sits at No. 98 with a 13-2 dual record.

Rual Dobai and Finn Murgett are the only doubles pair in the rankings for Auburn. They have a 8-7 record on the season all from the No. 1 court. The duo is currently ranked at No. 23.

In the series history, LSU and Auburn have formed a record of 38-17, in favor of the LSU Tigers. The teams last met in April of 2023 in Baton Rouge. LSU was No. 46 at the time and defeated No. 17 Auburn by a score of 4-1. Ronald Hohmann and Stefan Latinovic earned ranked singles wins with Chen Dong, George Stoupe, and Julien Penzlin also adding to the scoreboard for LSU.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers had two doubles pairs appear in the ITA rankings this week. Stefan Latinovic and Aleksi Lofmam are currently ranked at No. 76. The duo has earned four wins on the No. 1 doubles court this season. Latinovic also appears with a different partner, Chen Dong, at No. 84 in the rankings. They have earned three wins this season all from the No. 1 court.

Julien Penzlin continues to lead the Tigers in singles wins after earning 12 wins this season. Rudy Ceccon follows closely behind, earning nine wins this season.

In last weekend’s match against Arkansas, Stefan Latinovic and George Stoupe earned their first ranked doubles win of the season. On the No. 1 court, the Tiger duo defeated No.34-ranked Bozo Barun and Jared Horwood by a score of 6-4.

