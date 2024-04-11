Callie Hardy Runs No. 5 3000-Meter Steeple Time in LSU History on Day One of Bryan Clay Invitational

AZUSA, Calif. – The LSU track and field team started off their end-of-week competition on Thursday at the Bryan Clay Invitational, hosted by Azusa Pacific at the Cougar Athletic Stadium in Azusa, Calif.

The day started with the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase, which involved both Callie Hardy and Sophie Martin.

Hardy got out to a fast start and was able to finish third in her heat with a time of 10:33.25. The time of 10:33.25 led her to a 10th-place finish overall, and ranks her at fifth on the all-time LSU performance list. Entering the weekend she ranked seventh on the LSU PL with a personal-best time of 10:50.14 from 2022.

Martin finished the afternoon with a time of 11:00.21, which saw her finish 58th overall. The junior currently ranks seventh in LSU PL history with her time of 10:46.50 from earlier this outdoor season.

In the men’s 3000m steeple, Will Dart finished 54th with a time of 9:16.64. Dart holds a personal-best time of 9:10.39 and a season-best time of 9:15.10 in the event.

LSU will begin day two of the Bryan Clay Invitational as well as kickoff the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, Fla., tomorrow.

