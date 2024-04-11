Angel Reese Invited To WNBA Draft In Brooklyn

BATON ROUGE – Angel Reese was officially invited to attend Monday’s WNBA Draft the league announced Thursday on social media.

Reese is one of 15 players who are invited to this year’s draft. The WNBA draft will be on Monday, April 15 inside the Brooklyn Academy of Music. ESPN will broadcast the WNBA Draft beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT and will have a pre-show which will begin at 6 p.m.

In two seasons at LSU, Reese tallied 61 double-doubles, scoring in double figures in all 67 games of her LSU career. She set the NCAA record with 34 double-doubles throughout the 2022-23 national championship season and had 27 over the past season. Reese recorded a double-double in all 10 of her NCAA Tournament games at LSU, tied for the most consecutive double-doubles in tournament history. She averaged 20.9 points and 14.4 rebounds per game at LSU.

Reese is anticipated to become the 23rd LSU player drafted into the WNBA and the 24th coached by Kim Mulkey.