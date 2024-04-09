BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6 LSU (31-6) takes on Southeastern Louisiana (33-7) for a midweek contest at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 10 at Tiger Park.

Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard will call Wednesday’s game on SEC Network +, and Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball, will be on 107.3 FM in the Baton Rouge Area and the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU has won seven of its nine previous games despite a 1-2 series loss at No. 9 Florida last weekend. The Tigers rank No. 3 in the SEC with a .322 batting average and 317 hits, have a 2.38 ERA behind 245 strikeouts (No. 5 in the SEC), rank No. 4 in the league with a .975 fielding percentage, and rank No. 2 with 20 double plays.

LSU is led by outfielders Ciara Briggs and Ali Newland, who have .379 batting averages this season. Briggs ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 47 hits and No. 8 with 37 runs scored. She also paces the team with an 11-game hitting streak. Newland has 44 hits, including a team-high eight home runs, and is tied at No. 8 in the SEC with 34 RBIs.

Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey is hitting .354 with 35 hits and four home runs, and first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez is batting .333 with 36 hits, including five home runs, and leads the team with 17 extra-base hits and a 23-game reached-base streak.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (14-3) ranks No. 7 in the SEC with 116 strikeouts and has a 2.09 ERA this season. Pitchers Raelin Chaffin (9-2) and Kelley Lynch (4-1) follow with 58 and 53 strikeouts, respectively. Lynch holds opposing batters to a staff-low .176 average, ranking No. 5 in the SEC, and bats .230 this season with 17 hits and 14 RBIs.

LSU leads Southeastern in the all-time series 24-1 and is on a 15-game winning streak that began in 2008.