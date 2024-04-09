vs. Southeastern Louisiana
The Lions are arguably the hottest team in the Southland Conference (SLC), entering Wednesday’s contest on a 10-game winning streak. Southeastern leads the SLC with a .347 batting average (No. 8 in the SEC) behind 358 hits, a 1.59 ERA (No. 7 in the SEC) with 171 strikeouts, and the nation’s leader with 116 stolen bases.
Outfielder Ka’Lyn Watson leads SLU with a .410 batting average, 50 hits, 37 runs, and 20 stolen bases. Watson also adds 28 RBIs and has four home runs. Catcher Bailey Krolczyk follows with a .398 average on 45 hits, including four home runs, and leads the offense with 13 doubles, five triples, and a .717 slugging percentage.
SLU has an impressive pitching staff, beginning with Cera Blanchard, who has a 1.02 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 82.2 innings and is 13-1 in the circle. Pitcher Ellie DuBois has a 1.40 ERA and an 11-3 record with 55 strikeouts in 75.0 innings.