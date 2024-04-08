LSU Gold
Gallery: Baseball vs Vanderbilt

+0
Gallery: Baseball vs Vanderbilt

Game 1

Cam Johnson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White, Ethan Frey | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Josh Jordan, Brady Neal | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Luke Holman | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Mac Bingham | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Luke Holman | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Josh Pearson, Paxton Kling | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Josh Pearson, Ryan Kucherak, Ben Nippolt | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Brady Neal | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Mac Bingham | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Mac Bingham, Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Zeb Ruddell, Mac Bingham | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Mac Bingham, Gage Jump | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Paxton Kling | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Paxton Kling | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Griffin Herring | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jared Jones | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jay Johnson, Griffin Herring | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
| Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu

Game 2

Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Derrick Mitchell, Ben Nippolt, Zeb Ruddell, Austen Roellig, Jake Brown | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Micah Bucknam | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Gage Jump | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Mac Bingham | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White, Hayden Travinski, Steven Milam, Brady Neal | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Michael Braswell III | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Ashton Larson, Ryan Kucherak, Brady Neal, Tommy White, Gavin Guidry, Mac Bingham, Chase Shores | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Gage Jump | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jared Jones | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Thatcher Hurd | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Thatcher Hurd | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Nate Ackenhausen | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jared Jones | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Brady Neal | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Will Hellmers | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Will Hellmers | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Justin Loer | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Justin Loer | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu

Game 3

Michael Braswell III | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Isaac Trujillo, Dr. Robinson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Javen Coleman | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Javen Coleman | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Michael Braswell III | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jared Jones | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Will Hellmers | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Cam Johnson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Cam Johnson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Paxton Kling | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Steven Milam | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Christian Little | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Christian Little | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jaden Noot | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jaden Noot | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Ryan Kucherak | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jared Jones | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Micah Bucknam | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Alex Milazzo | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Ryan Kucherak | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Alex Milazzo | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu

