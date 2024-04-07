LSU Women’s Tennis Downs Missouri, 4-0

Columbia, Mo. –The LSU women’s tennis team (13-8, 5-6 SEC) wrapped up the final road weekend of the 2024 regular season with a 4-0 win over the Missouri Tigers (4-19, 0-11 SEC) on Sunday at the Country Club of Missouri.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“A great win for the team today,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “The weather gave some very tough conditions to play in today, but our ladies did a good job of managing it. The girls did well this weekend and brought the energy, so to take home two SEC wins on the road is something we’ll take any time.”

Doubles Results

LSU struck first in the battle between Tigers as Gaby Rivera and Maya Tahan took down Roma Cardenas Rifka and Gabriela Martinez by a score of 6-2 at the No. 2 spot. The win was their fifth together as a duo this season and their first to come at the No. 2 court.

The Missouri Tigers struck back at the No. 3 court and tied it up in doubles as Andrea Artimedi and Emelie Schwarte defeated Emma Grant and Aran Teixidó Garcia by a score of 6-2.

At the top court, Kenna Erickson and Anita Sahdiieva clinched the doubles point for LSU by taking down the No. 65-ranked duo of Inah Canete and Mae Canete. Erickson and Sahdiieva overcame a slow start to the match and turned around an early deficit on their way to a solid 6-3 win that gave LSU a 1-0 lead heading into singles play. The win was Erickson and Sahdiieva’s fifth of the dual season and their second win against a ranked duo.

Singles Results

Erickson was the first player off the singles court after taking down Rifka in straight sets at the No. 5 court. The LSU Tiger dropped only one game in the first set, 6-1, and took the second by a score of 6-3 to secure her eighth singles win of the dual season and her second of the weekend.

The visiting Tigers took a 3-0 lead after Rivera defeated Schwarte at the No. 4 spot. Rivera claimed the first set by a score of 6-2 and repeated the scoreline in the second to secure the straight set win. The win is the fourth singles win of SEC play for Rivera and her second of the road trip.

LSU clinched a 4-0 win in the match when Sahdiieva defeated Inah Canete at the No. 2 court. Sahdiieva opened the match with her foot on the gas pedal, jumping out to an early lead and wining the first set 6-2. The second set saw the LSU player take the first game and not look back on her way to a 6-3 win that clinched LSU’s second road match of the weekend and their 13th overall in the spring. For Sahdiieva individually, it’s her 12th singles win of the dual season, which leads the team.

Up Next

LSU returns to the LSU Tennis Complex for the final matches of the regular season, opening with a match against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, April 12.

Follow Us

LSU vs. Missouri

Apr. 7, 2024

Country Club of Missouri



#39 LSU 4, Missouri 0

Singles

Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) vs. Mae Canete (Mizz) 6-3, 5-3, unfinished Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) def. Inah Canete (Mizz) 6-2, 6-3 Maya Tahan (LSU) vs. Gabriela Martinez (Mizz) 6-3, 4-2, unfinished Gaby Rivera (LSU) def. Emelie Schwarte (Mizz) 6-2, 6-2 Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Roma Cardenas Rifka (Mizz) 6-1, 6-3 Emma Grant (LSU) vs. Andrea Artimedi (Mizz), not started

Doubles

Kenna Erickson/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) def. #65 Inah Canete/Mae Canete (Mizz) 6-3 Gaby Rivera/Maya Tahan (LSU) def. Roma Cardenas Rifka/Gabriela Martinez (Mizz) 6-2 Andrea Artimedi/Emelie Schwarte (Mizz) def. Aran Teixido Garcia/Emma Grant (LSU) 6-2

Match Notes:

LSU 13-8, 5-6 SEC; National ranking #39

Missouri 4-19, 0-11 SEC

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (5,4,2)