Track & Field Wins Multiple Events at Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational

HOUSTON, Texas – The LSU track and field team started off a two-week road stint on Saturday as they visited Houston for the Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational, hosted at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

Final Results

LSU got Friday started with a much-anticipated matchup between the men’s 4×100-meter relay teams. The team consisting of Myles Thomas, Shakeem McKay, Da’Marcus Fleming and Godson Oghenebrume took the win with a time of 39.38 seconds. The group still holds a season-best time of 39.14 seconds, which sits at No. 3 in the nation through four weeks of the outdoor season.

Thomas also provided LSU with a win in the men’s 100 meter with a time of 10.14 seconds (+3.5 m/s). The-Houston hometown native’s time puts him in the top-10 range according to TFRR’s database and shaves .02 seconds off his previous all-conditions best time of 10.16 seconds.

On the women’s side Leah Phillips earned a win in the 100 meter with a time of 11.41 seconds (+3.7 m/s). This was Phillips first time running the 100m in college.

Estel Valeanu continues to have great first season with the Tigers as she finished first among collegiate athletes and second overall in hammer throw on Saturday. Valeanu recorded a season-best distance of 56.46 meters (185’ 3”) on her fourth throw of the day.

Up Next

LSU will head off to the West Coast and East Coast next week for the Bryan Clay Invitational and Tom Jones Invitational. Bryan Clay will start the weekend off on Thursday, April 11th, while Tom Jones is set to start on Friday, April 12th.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.