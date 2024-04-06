LSU in 8th After Day One of The Aggie; Doyle T10

BRYAN, Texas – LSU is currently in 8th place at The Aggie after finishing the opening day at 29-over 605. The Traditions Club has proven difficult through its first two rounds of action as no team finished better than 6-over par. Drew Doyle sits in the top ten at tied for tenth with a 3-over 147 through the first two rounds.

Baylor owns the lead at 6-over 582 and is followed by the host school, Texas A&M, at 18-over 594. The Tigers are 23 strokes off the lead, but just 7 back from third ahead of the final round. LSU ended the first round tied for fifth after firing a 14-over 302 that was led by Doyle.

Doyle carded an even par 72 in round one to lead the Tigers. The senior carded a bogey free 2-under 34 on the back nine to move his move to even. At the end of round one Doyle sat tied for fifth with three others in the individual race.

Lance Yates and Alex Price ended round one both at 4-over 76 while Jay Mendell and Connor Gaunt each carded a 6-over 78 in the opening round. LSU dropped three spots after a 15-over 303 in round two.

Doyle and Lates earned the Tigers’ best scores of the round each at 3-over 75. Gaunt added a 4-over 76 and Price rounded out the scoring bunch with a 5-over 77. Mendell was the drop score at 10-over 82 in round two.

As an individual, Noah McWilliams bounced back in round two with a 5-over 77 after shooting a 10-over 82 in the first round.

The Tigers will look to get back on track in Sunday’s final round that is set to tee off at 7:20 in the morning. Fans can follow tournament action with live scoring at Golfstat.com and through live updates across all social platforms at @lsumensgolf.

Team Scores (R1-R2 – TOT)

1 Baylor 290-292 – 582 +6

2 Texas A&M 300-294 – 594 +18

3 La. Tech 306-292 – 598 +22

4 Sam Houston 304-295 – 599 +23

5 Louisville 305-295 – 600 +24

6 UTSA 292-309 – 601 +25

7 Memphis 300-304 – 604 +28

8 LSU 302-303 – 605 +29

9 FGCU 303-304 – 607 +16

LSU Scores (R1-R2 – TOT)

T10 Drew Doyle 72-75 – 147 +3

T19 Lance Yates 76-75 – 151 +7

T34 Alex Price 76-77 – 153 +9

T38 Connor Gaunt 78-76 – 154 +10

T60 Noah McWilliams (ind.) 82-77 – 159 +15

T65 Jay Mendell 78-82 – 160 +16

Individual Top 5 (R1-R2 – TOT)

1 Zach Heffernan, Baylor 69-74 – 143 +2

T2 Luke Juban, La. Tech 76-68 – 144 E

T2 Phichaksn Maichon, Texas A&M 75-69 – 144 E

T2 Tyler Isenhart, Baylor 74-70 – 144 E

T2 Nilo Maki-Petaja, La. Tech 70-74 – 144 E