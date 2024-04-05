Track & Field Sends Handful to Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team are on the road this week as they send a limited number of sprinters and throwers to the Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational, hosted by Houston at the Carl Lewis International Complex in Houston, Texas.

LSU will have 25 student-athletes (12 men, 13 women) competing this weekend at the Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational. The one-day meet will start Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT with the women’s javelin throw. The Tigers will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the men’s hammer throw, while they’ll start running at noon with the women’s 4×100-meter relay.

Alongside LSU, a few of the teams competing at the Cameron Burrell Invitational will be Houston, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Marquette, St. Thomas (TX), Stephen F Austin, and Texas.

