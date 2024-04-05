LSU Set to Tee Off in Regular Season Finale at The Aggie

BRYAN, Texas – The LSU men’s golf team is set to tee off on Saturday in The Aggie Invitational at The Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas for the final event of the regular season.

The Tigers are coming off their third win of the season after taking home team honors at The Hootie at Bulls Bay in their last outing. LSU won the event by six strokes as after finishing the tournament at 15-under 849.

“I am very proud of this team,” said interim head Coach Andrew Nelson following the win.”Each day they show up and compete. We are working hard, but learning to play and compete hard one day at a time. This team is learning and building and it’s so fun to coach them every day.”

LSU’s win marked the 126th team title in program history and the third of the season. It marked the second win through five events with interim head coach Andrew Nelson at the helm. The Tigers have played their best golf as of late marking the most wins in a season since the 2017-2018 season when the Tigers won three times.

The Traditions Club is the home course to the host school of Texas A&M. The track will play as a par-72 and run 7,227 yards. The field will play 36 holes on Saturday and the final round will be played on Sunday, tee times begin at 7:20 a.m. each day.

Following its last event, LSU moved up seven spots to No. 30 according to the scoreboard rankings by clippd. The only other team ranked ahead of the Tigers in this field is Texas A&M at No. 23. Other teams playing include; Baylor, Florida Gulf Coast, Lamar, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, New Mexico State, and Sam Houston.

LSU will be returning the same lineup for the third straight event to close out the regular season. The Tigers finished in 3rd at The Louisiana Classics and won at The Hootie.

Freshman golfer Jay Mendell will lead the Tigers after being named SEC freshman of the week following his T1 finish at The Hootie. Mendell has earned the conference honor five times this season. Mendell boasts a 71.00 stroke average through 27 rounds this season.

Connor Gaunt will join Mendell as the only other Tiger to start all 10 events this season. Gaunt leads the team with a 70.48 scoring average and 6 top five finishes. Gaunt finished tied for fourth at 5-under 211 at The Hootie.

Drew Doyle also finished tied for fourth at 5-under 211 last tournament. Doyle will make his 7th start of the season, 5th of the Fall. Doyle has finished under par in four of his last five events, he finished at even par for the R.E. Lamkin Invitational.

Graduate transfers Lance Yates and Alex Price round out the starting five, respectively. Yates will also be making his fifth start through five events this Spring. Price is starting for the fourth time this Spring, eighth time this year. Noah McWilliams will travel with the team to compete as an individual.

Fans can follow tournament action with live scoring at Golfstat.com and through live updates across all social platforms at @lsumensgolf.