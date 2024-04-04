No. 37 Men's Tennis Set To Face No. 41 Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 37 LSU Men’s Tennis (11-9, 1-8) team will take on No.41 Arkansas (15-9, 2-6) at the LSU Tennis Complex on Friday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. CST. There will be free crawfish for attendees and a ceremony for the seniors will be held immediately following the conclusion of the match.

LSU vs. UA (April 5)

Live Stats | Live Video | SECN+

Notes On The Opponent

The Razorbacks are currently ranked No. 41 by the ITA. The team has an overall record of 15-9 and a 2-6 record in conference play.

In singles, Stefanos Savva leads Arkansas in singles with 12 wins on the season. He has made appearances on courts one through four and has seen the most success on court four with a record of 8-6.

In doubles, the Razorbacks have one pair ranked. Bozo Barun and Jared Hardwood currently sit at No. 34 in the ITA doubles rankings. The duo has a 4-3 record on the season, all from the No. 1 court.

Series History

In series history, LSU and Arkansas have a record of 21-9, in favor of the Tigers.

The teams last met in March of 2023 in Fayetteville. The Tigers won by a score of 5-1. Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson and Julien Penzlin and George Stoupe clinched the doubles point. LSU had singles wins from Ronald Hohmann, Stefan Latinovic, Chen Dong, and Welsh Hotard.

Tiger Tidbits

Rudy Ceccon appeared on the No. 5 singles court last weekend against Texas A&M’s Tiago Pires. Ceccon won in three sets, improving his impressive record to 19-10. The freshman has bounced around courts two, three, four, and five this season.

Julien Penzlin continues to lead the Tigers in singles wins with an overall record of 20-9. He has seen 11 wins on the No. 6 court but has also appeared on courts four and five.

In doubles, Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe currently lead with an overall record of 14-8 and a 9-3 record on the season. All appearances have been on the No. 2 court.

Stefan Latinovic and Chen Dong currently sit at No. 80 in the ITA doubles rankings. The duo has a 3-1 record on the season built from the No. 1 court.

Senior Recognition

Five members of the team will be graduating after this season.

Chen Dong has earned 51 singles wins and 51 doubles wins in his four years at LSU. He has previously been named First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and an ITA Scholar Athlete. He will be graduating with a degree in computer science.

Welsh Hotard, a Sports Administration major, has spent four years with the team. He has earned 59 singles wins and 57 doubles wins over his time at LSU. He has also previously been named First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and an ITA Scholar Athlete.

Ben Koch has spent four years with the Tigers and has 37 singles and 33 doubles wins in his career. He will be graduating with a degree in accounting. He also has previously been named First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and ITA Scholar Athlete in 2022 and 2023.

Stefan Latinovic has been with the Tigers since 2022 after transferring from Wichita State. Over his collegiate career, he has earned 67 singles wins and 60 doubles wins. He has also previously been named First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and a two-time ITA Scholar Athlete. In his junior season, he earned fall and spring AD Honor Roll and Academic All Conference. He will be graduating with a degree in Information Systems & Decision Sciences.

George Stoupe started his collegiate tennis career at Arizona State University in 2019 and transferred to LSU to become a Tiger in 2022. In his college career, he has earned 58 singles wins and 49 doubles wins. He has also previously been named First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and an ITA Scholar Athlete. He will be graduating with a degree in business.

