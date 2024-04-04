LSU Travels for Final Road Weekend of Regular Season; Arkansas on Friday, Missouri on Sunday

Fayetteville, Ark. – The LSU women’s tennis team (11-8, 3-6 SEC) will play its final road weekend of the regular season with SEC matches this coming Friday and Sunday. The Tigers will face the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-9, 3-6 SEC) at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, April 4 at the Billingsley Tennis Center before wrapping up the road trip with a match at Missouri (4-17, 0-9 SEC) at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday at the Country Club of Missouri.

Notes on Arkansas

The Razorbacks enter Friday’s match with a 10-9 overall record, 3-6 tally in SEC play and a team ranking of No. 41. They were in action on the road last weekend, narrowly falling 4-3 at No. 27 Vanderbilt on Friday and ending the weekend with a 4-3 win at No. 63 Kentucky on Sunday.

Arkansas is led in singles by Carolina Gomez, who has earned a 10-5 record at the No. 1 spot and a ranking of No. 26 in the latest ITA singles rankings. In doubles, Morgan Cross and Anet Koskel have been the lead pair for the Razorbacks in dual play with a 7-5 record at the top court. The duo has two wins against ranked foes and was ranked No. 48 in this week’s ITA doubles rankings.

Notes on Missouri

The Missouri Tigers enter the weekend with a 4-17 overall record and a 0-9 tally in SEC matches. The Tigers were on the road last weekend, falling 4-0 at No. 63 Kentucky on Friday and then dropping the match at No. 27 Vanderbilt on Sunday, 4-0.

The Tigers are represented in the doubles rankings by sisters Inah and Mae Canete, who checked in at No. 65 this week. The duo has tallied an 8-7 record playing at the No. 1 court together this spring. Mae Canete also leads the team in singles play, earning eight wins at the top singles court this season for the Tigers.

Last Time Out

The Tigers were defeated by No. 11 Texas A&M by a score of 6-1 on Friday, March 29 at the LSU Tennis Complex. The lone point of the match came from Florentine Dekkers, who earned the highest ranked win of her collegiate career as she took down No. 14 Nicole Khirin in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Tiger Tidbits

Florentine Dekkers made her debut in the ITA singles rankings this week, checking in at No. 99. The Dutch Tiger has won her past three straight matches at the No. 2 spot, with two coming against ranked foes (No. 66 Bridget Stammel of Vanderbilt 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-6 and No. 14 Nicole Khirin of Texas A&M, 6-4, 6-4). ‘

In the ITA’s team rankings, the Tigers remained at No. 39.

Anita Sahdiieva leads the team this spring in singles wins with her 11-1 record playing at the No. 3 and 4 courts. The Ukrainian has been a key part of success for the Tigers this season with her singles wins and her presence in doubles, earning seven wins at the No. 1 doubles spot playing with freshmen Kenna Erickson and Kinaa Graham.

Graduate students Aran Teixidó Garcia and Maya Tahan have brought a veteran presence to the lineup for the Tigers this season with both players sitting near or at the top of the singles and doubles win lists. Teixidó Garcia has a 10-4 singles record playing at the top singles courts for the Tigers and her 11-6 record in doubles alongside Dekkers leads the team this spring. Tahan carries a 9-4 singles record playing primarily at the No. 5 singles court and has earned eight doubles wins playing with three different partners this season.

