Beach Ranked No. 8 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team rose to No. 8 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
LSU rises to No. 8 after going 1-3 at the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, defeating No. 1 USC.
The Sandy Tigs are back on the road this weekend, April 5-6, for the Georgia State Diggin Duals in Atlanta, Georgia. LSU will face No. 15 Georgia State, No. 17 Stetson, Southern Miss and Florida Gulf Coast.
April 2, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA (15)
|452
|19-4
|2
|2
|Stanford (5)
|429
|18-2
|3
|3
|USC (3)
|428
|21-3
|1
|4
|Florida State
|378
|20-5
|5
|5
|TCU
|371
|19-5
|4
|6
|Cal Poly
|335
|21-2
|7
|7
|California
|328
|15-7
|6
|8
|LSU
|288
|13-8
|10
|9
|Long Beach State
|275
|18-4
|8
|10
|LMU
|266
|16-8
|9
|11
|Hawai’i
|231
|14-9
|11
|12
|Arizona State
|217
|16-4
|12
|13
|Washington
|171
|9-9
|13
|14
|FIU
|150
|14-7
|14
|15
|Georgia State
|141
|13-8
|15
|16
|FAU
|106
|12-11
|17
|17
|Stetson
|99
|13-6
|18
|18
|Arizona
|66
|15-4
|19
|19
|GCU
|56
|7-2
|16
|20
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|37
|23-4
|20
Others receiving votes: Tulane (2), North Florida (2), Boise State (1), and UAB (1)
Next Poll: April 9