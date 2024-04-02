Beach Ranked No. 8 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team rose to No. 8 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

LSU rises to No. 8 after going 1-3 at the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, defeating No. 1 USC.

The Sandy Tigs are back on the road this weekend, April 5-6, for the Georgia State Diggin Duals in Atlanta, Georgia. LSU will face No. 15 Georgia State, No. 17 Stetson, Southern Miss and Florida Gulf Coast.

April 2, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA (15) 452 19-4 2 2 Stanford (5) 429 18-2 3 3 USC (3) 428 21-3 1 4 Florida State 378 20-5 5 5 TCU 371 19-5 4 6 Cal Poly 335 21-2 7 7 California 328 15-7 6 8 LSU 288 13-8 10 9 Long Beach State 275 18-4 8 10 LMU 266 16-8 9 11 Hawai’i 231 14-9 11 12 Arizona State 217 16-4 12 13 Washington 171 9-9 13 14 FIU 150 14-7 14 15 Georgia State 141 13-8 15 16 FAU 106 12-11 17 17 Stetson 99 13-6 18 18 Arizona 66 15-4 19 19 GCU 56 7-2 16 20 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 37 23-4 20

Others receiving votes: Tulane (2), North Florida (2), Boise State (1), and UAB (1)

Next Poll: April 9