No. 36 Men's Tennis Falls To No. 10 Texas A&M, 5-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 36 LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-9, 1-8 SEC) fell to No. 10 Texas A&M by a score of 5-2 in Sunday’s match at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Doubles

The Tigers dropped the doubles point in today’s match against. On the No. 2 court, Julien Penzlin and Chen Dong saw another successful doubles match. The Tiger duo defeated Kenner Taylor and Tiago Pires by a score of 6-3. Dong and Penzlin earned their tenth win today and have only dropped one match, creating a 10-1 record on the dual season.

On the No. 1 court, the No. 28-ranked Aggie duo of Giulio Perego and Togan Tokac defeated Stefan Latinoivc by a score of 7-6(6).

Texas A&M clinched the doubles point after JC Roddick and Lathan Skrobarcek defeated Aleksi Lofman and Welsh Hotard on the No.3 court by a score of 7-6(10-8).

Singles

On the No. 6 court, the Aggies extended their lead to 2-0 after Tiago Pires defeated Julien Penzlin 6-1, 6-2.

Aleksi Lofman fell to No. 24 JC Roddick in his singles match today by a score of 7-5, 6-4 making the score 3-0 for Texas A&M.

On the No. 1 court, No. 33 Raphael Perot defeated Stefan Latinovic in three sets. Latinovic took the first set in a quick win of 6-3. The second set went to Perot in a narrow 6-4 win, forcing the third. The final set went to Perot with a score of 6-1, clinching the match 4-0 for the Aggies.

George Stoupe put the Tigers on the board with a win on the No. 3 court. He defeated Togan Tokac in three sets. The first set went to Tokac by a score of 6-2. Stoupe won the second set by a score of 6-3, forcing a third set. The final set went to Stoupe after he won 6-3.

Texas A&M extended their lead to 5-1 after Giulio Perego defeated Alessio Vasquez in three tough sets on the No. 4 court. Vasquez won the first set by a narrow score of 6-4. Perego won the second set 6-4, forcing a third. The last set went to Perego in a 6-3 win.

Rudy Ceccon added to the board for the Tigers in his singles match on the No. 5 court. He defeated Tiago Pires in three sets. Pires narrowly won the first set by a score of 7-6(5). Ceccon came back and took the second set with a 6-4 win, forcing a third. The final set went to Ceccon with another 6-4 win, making the final match score 5-2 in favor of Texas A&M.

Up Next

The Tigers will be back at the LSU Tennis Complex to face Arkansas on Friday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. CST.

Results

Doubles

1. #28 Perego/Tokac (TAMU) def. Stoupe/Latinovic (LSU) 7-6(6)

2. Penzlin/Dong (LSU) def. Taylor/Pires 6-3

3. Roddick/Skrobarcek (TAMU) def. Lofman/Hotard (LSU) 7-6(10-8)

Singles

1. #33 Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

2. #24 JC Roddick (TAMU) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 7-5, 6-4

3. George Stoupe (LSU) def. Togan Tokac (TAMU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

4. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

5. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Tiago Pires (TAMU) (5)6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

6. Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-1, 6-2

Match Notes

Order of Finish: Doubles (2, 1, 3), Singles (6, 2, 1, 3, 4, 5)