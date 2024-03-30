No. 36 Men's Tennis Set To Face No. 10 Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 36 LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-8, 1-7 SEC) will take on No. 10 Texas A&M (17-5, 6-2 SEC) at the LSU Tennis Complex on Sunday, March 31 at 1 p.m. CST.

Attendance to all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge. Attendees will be required to comply with the clear-bag policy held by the university.

LSU vs. Texas A&M (March 31)

Live Stats | Live Video | SECN+

Notes On The Opponent

The Aggies currently sit at the No. 10 ranking by the ITA. The team has an overall record of 17-5 on the season and 6-2 in conference play.

Two of the team members appear in the singles rankings. JC Roddick currently leads the Aggies in singles with an overall record of 22-8 and is ranked at No. 24. Raphael Perot has a record of 10-7 on the season, built from the No. 1 singles court. He is ranked closely behind Roddick at No. 33.

Texas A&M only has one pair in the doubles rankings. Giulio Perego and Togan Tokac lead in doubles with an overall record of 16-7. The duo currently sits at the No. 28 ranking.

Series History

The Tigers and Aggies have a record of 33-20, in favor of Texas A&M, in series history.

The teams last met in March of 2023 in Bryan-College Station. LSU fell by a score of 4-1. In the match, the Tigers secured the doubles point with wins from Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson and Ronald Hohmann and George Stoupe.

Tiger Tidbits

Julien Penzlin still leads the Tigers in singles with a dual season record of 12-3. He has bounced around on courts four, five, and six. Court six has seen the most success with Penzlin earning 11 wins and he is on a two match winning streak.

In doubles, two duos are leading the Tigers with nine wins. Chen Dong and Julien Penzlin have a record of 9-1 on the season from the No. 3 court. Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe have a 9-3 record on the season and on the No. 2 court.

LSU also has two doubles pairs in the ITA rankings. Aleksi Lofman and Stefan Latinovic are ranking No. 75. The duo has four wins all from the No. 1 court. Chen Dong and Stefan Latinovic currently sit at No. 76. The pair has a 3-1 record on the season, with all appearances being made on the No. 1 court.

