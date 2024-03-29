Beach Goes 0-2 On Day One Of The Death Volley Invitational

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 10 LSU Beach Volleyball went 0-2, on day one of the Death Volley Invitational at the LSU Beach Volleyball Courts.

“I was proud of how hard our team played, but I definitely expected better results today,” said head coach Russell Brock. “Gabi and Ellie played some of their best ball of the year. Tomorrow is going to be a big challenge, but I’m looking forward to seeing how we respond. I believe in our group.”

On Saturday, the Sandy Tigs will start the day with a matchup against No. 1 USC at 11:45 a.m. CT and will finish off the day facing No. 2 UCLA at 4:45 p.m. CT.

LSU started the day with a 5-0 loss to No. 3 Stanford. Amelia Taft and Skylar Martin lost Court 5; 13-21 and 21-10. Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush lost Court 4; 18-21 and 16-21. Ella Larkin and Amber Haynes lost Court 3; 17-21 and 19-21. Parker Bracken and Reilly Allred lost a three-set match on Court 2; 19-21, 21-19 and 8-15. Gabi Bailey and Ellie Shank lost Court 1 in three sets; 17-21, 24-22 and 11-15.

After a break, the Tigers faced No. 6 California and lost 1-4. Meyer and Ashush lost Court 4; 16-21 and 18-21. Taft and Martin lost Court 5; 19-21 and 15-21. Allred and Bracken lost Court 2; 19-21 and 15-21. Haynes and Larkin lost Court 3; 16-21 and 11-21. Bailey and Shank came out on top on Court 1 winning; 21-17 and 21-19.

“It was so good to host this event at our home,” said Brock. “I was proud of how the event played out and how our crew hosted this event.”

LSU 0, STANFORD 5

1. Xolani Hodel/Brooke Rockwell (STAN) def. Gabi Bailey/Ellie Shank (LSU) 21-17, 22-24, 15-11

2. Ruby Sorra/Taylor Wilson (STAN) def. Parker Bracken/Reilly Allred (LSU) 21-19, 19-21, 15-8

3. Chloe Hoffman/Kelly Belardi (STAN) def. Ella Larkin/Amber Haynes (LSU) 21-17, 21-19

4. Ashley Vincent/Maya Harvey (STAN) def. Emily Meyer/Yali Ahush (LSU) 21-18, 21-16

5. Clara Stowell/Kate Reilly (STAN) def. Amelia Taft/Skylar Martin (LSU) 21-13, 21-10

LSU 1, CALIFORNIA 4

1. Gabi Bailey/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Sierra Caffo/Kendall Peters (CAL) 21-17, 21-19

2. Emma Donley/Gia Fisher (CAL) def. Parker Bracken/Reilly Allred (LSU) 21-19, 21-15

3. Marilu Pally/Alex Young-Gomez (CAL) def. Ella Larkin/Amber Haynes (LSU) 21-16, 21-11

4. Lara Boos/Jenna Colligan (CAL) def. Emily Meyer/Yali Ahush (LSU) 21-16, 21-18

5. Portia Sherman/Ella Dreibholz (CAL) def. Amelia Taft/Skylar Martin (LSU) 21-19, 21-15