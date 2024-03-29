A Four-Run Sixth Inning Lifted No. 6 LSU Over No. 11 Texas A&M, 5-1 for Series Win

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6/7 LSU scored five unanswered runs over the final two innings, rallying back for a 5-1 victory over No. 11/12Texas A&M on Friday night at Tiger Park to win the series.

LSU has an overall record of 28-4, including a 7-4 mark in the SEC. Texas A&M falls to 28-6 on the season and 8-3 in league play.

“After yesterday’s game, our staff met with our hitting group and thought we could be better,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “I think our team wholeheartedly bought into everything we wanted to do. I think we executed the plan perfectly and played confidently.”

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (12-1) earned the win after pitching 1.1 innings with two strikeouts, allowing one walk, and surrendering no hits. Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch started the contest but did not receive a decision. She fanned six batters while allowing six hits, and a run with six batters walked in 5.2 innings.

Texas A&M hurler Emily Leavitt (6-1) was charged with her first loss of the season. In 1.0 innings, she allowed a hit and a run with two walks.

In the bottom of the sixth, infielder Karli Petty and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey drew back-to-back walks before catcher Maci Bergeron singled, and infielder Maddox McKee’s groundout scored the go-ahead run. The wheels began to fall off for the Aggies as the Tigers scored three more runs on a wild pitch and walked in two runs for a commanding 5-1 lead heading to the seventh.

“The team does a great job of communicating what they see at the plate, and that’s been encouraged by our entire staff,” said coach Torina. “I love that we have a veteran team, but often, you see the young players getting involved and telling us what they see at the plate. I think the best approach to success is a player-led team.”

Texas A&M plated a run in the first inning from an RBI single by catcher Julia Cottrrill. The margin stayed stagnant at 1-0 through four frames, highlighted by Lynch striking out the side with bases loaded in the top of the third inning.

LSU scored in the bottom of the fifth when shortstop Taylor Pleasants laced a ball to the left field wall for an RBI double, knotting the score at 1-1.

Lynch retired six consecutive batters from the fourth inning before conceding a hit in the sixth. Berzon came into the game in relief and retired the last batter of the inning with bases loaded.

After the four-run sixth inning for LSU, Berzon retired three of four batters faced, including tossing two strikeouts, to secure the victory.

“I think we were fueled by our crowd tonight, and that helped us get out of the jam in the third and sixth innings with bases loaded. We had a loud and great crowd in Tiger Park, which made a difference tonight.”

Up Next

The first pitch of the series’ final game will be at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday.