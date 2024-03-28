Track & Field Hosting Loaded Two-Day Battle on the Bayou This Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team will host their second home meet of the 2024 outdoor season on Friday and Saturday, with the Battle on the Bayou at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

LSU will have 71 student-athletes (35 men, 36 women) competing this weekend at the Battle on the Bayou. The two-day meet will start Friday at 12:30 p.m. CT with Jevan Parara and Luke Witte competing in the men’s hammer throw. Saturday’s slate will start at 10:00 a.m. with Ambria Langley and Estel Valeanu in the women’s discus throw.

Alongside LSU, a few of the teams competing at the Battle on the Bayou will be Alabama, Baylor, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi St, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Live Results | Meet Schedule | Meet Information | Heat Sheets

Ella Chesnut will also be competing this weekend at the Raleigh Relays. She is scheduled to run the women’s 10,000 meter at 9:20 p.m. in Raleigh, N.C., at the Paul H. Derr Track on NC State’s main campus. The meet will be streamed on the ACC Network.

Live Results | Meet Schedule | Meet Information | Entry List | ACCNX Stream

This weekend’s meet will not be streamed or televised, for video coverage make sure to follow along here on twitter throughout the meet.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.