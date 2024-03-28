LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Gymnastics

Five Tigers Earn WCGA Regular Season All-America Honors

+0
Five Tigers Earn WCGA Regular Season All-America Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU gymnasts Haleigh Bryant, Kiya Johnson, Aleah Finnegan, KJ Johnson and Konnor McClain combined for 10 regular season All-America honors in 2024, announced by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA).

LSU leads the conference in regular season All-America nods this year and tied for second most in the nation.

This is the 12th year the WCGA has recognized regular-season All-Americans. All-America honors are determined by final individual National Qualifying Scores (NQS) and are awarded to the top 16 finishers on each event. The top eight gymnasts on each event and the all-around receive first-team honors while gymnasts ranked nine through 16 receive second-team honors, with all ties included.

This year’s awards moves LSU’s total to 311 total All-America honors in program history, with Bryant now owning the second most career honors by any LSU gymnast. With five All-America honors in 2024, the senior moved her career total to 22 (14 regular season, eight NCAA), second only to Sarah Finnegan and Rheagan Courville with 23. 

Bryant claimed first team All-America honors on every event and the all-around for the first time in the regular season to move her total to 14. Last year, Bryant claimed honors on all but one apparatus.

The senior showed out week after week during the regular season and finished with the highest NQS in the nation with her 39.810 in the all-around. She ranked the No. 1 gymnast in the country for 10 out of 12 weeks of competition, including top-10 rankings on every event. Bryant owns an NQS of 9.965 on vault, 9.960 on bars, 9.950 on beam and 9.965 on floor.

This year has been nothing short of amazing for Bryant as she was recently named the 2024 SEC Gymnast of the Year and AAI Award Finalist. She has earned two individual SEC titles and All-SEC honors, as well as six SEC Gymnast of the Week honors, the most by any gymnast this year.

Bryant has had eight meets with scores of 9.900 or higher on all four events this year and owns season highs of perfect 10’s on each apparatus. She achieved both a gym slam and season slam this year, as she owns six perfect scores this season and 16 in her career, the most by any gymnast in LSU history.

Kiya Johnson is another veteran performer in the all-around for the Tigers this year. She finished as the No. 15 gymnast in the nation to claim second team All-America honors in 2024. The fifth-year senior earned first team honors on floor with her fifth place finish in the standings and NQS of 9.970 on the event.

The Dallas, Texas native, is now a six-time regular season All-American, after achieving All-America recognitions on vault and floor in 2021 and 2022. She owns 10 All-America honors in her career – six WCGA Regular Season, four NCAA. 

This year, Johnson’s season high of 39.675 in the all-around came against No. 7 Arkansas. She owns eight scores of 9.900+ on floor with a season high 10.000 against No. 6 Kentucky. 

Finnegan has ranked as one of the top floor performers in the country for five consecutive weeks and finished No. 9 in the standings with her NQS of 9.960. This year marks her second year as an All-American on floor in the regular season and seventh honor in her career (4 WCGA regular season, three NCAA).

The Lee’s Summit, Missouri native has recorded eight scores above 9.900 on floor this year, including back-to-back 10’s against No. 12 Auburn and No. 5 Florida.

KJ Johnson’s floor performance this year earned her second team All-America honors, marking the first in her career. The junior finished No.14 in the national standings with an NQS of 9.950 on the event. 

Johnson has had a standout year on floor, earning both All-SEC and All-America honors for the first time in her career. Her career high performance came against No. 9 Alabama on March 1, where she scored a 9.975. She earned that same score on two other occasions this year, at the Podium Challenge and at the SEC Championships to earn her first SEC Individual title. 

Johnson posted eight scores of 9.900 or higher on floor this year and spent four consecutive weeks in the top-20 on the event. 

McClain has garnered multiple awards in her first year as a Tiger. Already an All-SEC and All-Freshman team member, the freshman now owns her first All-America honor on beam. 

With seven scores of 9.90+ on beam, McClain finished as the No. 3 beam performer in the country with her NQS of 9.975. She spent five straight weeks in the top-10 nationally on the event and earned three SEC awards throughout the regular season, including two SEC Specialist of the Week honors and one Freshman of the Week.

LSU is headed to the Fayetteville Regional next week, where they will begin their road to Fort Worth for the NCAA Championships from April 18-20. The No. 2 overall seeded Tigers will compete in the second round on Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m. CT. The top two teams in the regional final on Saturday, April 6 will advance to championships.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on  Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

2024 WCGA Regular Season All-America Awards
All-Around First Team
Rank Name NQS Team
1 Haleigh Bryant 39.810 LSU
2 Jordan Bowers 39.775 Oklahoma
3 eMjae Frazier 39.755 California
4 Jessica Hutchinson 39.740 Denver
5 Selena Harris 39.735 UCLA
6 Mya Lauzon 39.730 California
7 Raena Worley 39.710 Kentucky
8 Luisa Blanco 39.695 Alabama
All-Around Second Team
9 Leanne Wong 39.690 Florida
9 Sierra Brooks 39.690 Michigan
11 Faith Torrez 39.675 Oklahoma
12 Katherine LeVasseur 39.670 Oklahoma
13 Audrey Davis 39.630 Oklahoma
14 Cassie Stevens 39.595 Auburn
15 Anya Pilgrim 39.570 Florida
15 Kiya Johnson 39.570 LSU
Vault First Team 
1 Selena Harris 9.965 UCLA
1 Haleigh Bryant 9.965 LSU
3 Makenzie Wilson 9.950 Kentucky
4 Sage Kellerman 9.940 Michigan State
5 Suki Pfister 9.935 Ball State
5 Jordan Bowers 9.935 Oklahoma
5 Mya Lauzon 9.935 California
8 Hannah Scheible 9.925 Oklahoma
8 Mya Hooten 9.925 Minnesota
8 Jessica Hutchinson 9.925 Denver
8 Katherine LeVasseur 9.925 Oklahoma
8 Luisa Blanco 9.925 Alabama
Vault Second Team
13 Anya Pilgrim 9.920 Florida
13 Elise Tisler 9.920 Towson
13 Arianna Patterson 9.920 Kentucky
13 Sierra Brooks 9.920 Michigan
13 Nikki Smith 9.920 Michigan State
Uneven Bars First Team
1 Jordan Bowers 9.975 Oklahoma
1 Audrey Davis 9.975 Oklahoma
3 Leanne Wong 9.965 Florida
4 Haleigh Bryant 9.960 LSU
4 Madelyn Williams 9.960 California
4 Raena Worley 9.960 Kentucky
4 Isabella Minervini 9.960 Towson
4 eMjae Frazier 9.960 California
4 Jade Carey 9.960 Oregon State
Uneven Bars Second Team 
10 Mara Titarsolej 9.950 Missouri
10 Gabby Perea 9.950 California
10 Grace McCallum 9.950 Utah
10 Lily Smith 9.950 Georgia
10 Selena Harris 9.950 UCLA
15 Sierra Brooks 9.945 Michigan
15 Luisa Blanco 9.945 Alabama
Balance Beam First Team 
1 Ragan Smith 9.995 Oklahoma
2 Maile O’Keefe 9.990 Utah
3 Konnor McClain 9.975 LSU
4 Faith Torrez 9.970 Oklahoma
5 Mya Lauzon 9.965 California
6 eMjae Frazier 9.955 California
6 Abby Paulson 9.955 Utah
8 Sienna Schreiber 9.950 Missouri
8 Chloe Widner 9.950 Stanford
8 Jessica Hutchinson 9.950 Denver
8 Haleigh Bryant 9.950 LSU
Balance Beam Second Team 
12 Leanne Wong 9.945 Florida
13 Sierra Brooks 9.940 Michigan
13 Selena Harris 9.940 UCLA
13 Jordan Bowers 9.940 Oklahoma
16 Isabella Magnelli 9.935 Kentucky
16 Luisa Blanco 9.935 Alabama
16 Audrey Davis 9.935 Oklahoma
16 Raena Worley 9.935 Kentucky
16 Emma Malabuyo 9.935 UCLA
Floor Exercise First Team
1 Raena Worley 9.990 Kentucky
2 Mya Hooten 9.980 Minnesota
2 Jordan Bowers 9.980 Oklahoma
4 Gabby Wilson 9.975 Michigan
5 Jessica Hutchinson 9.970 Denver
5 Kiya Johnson 9.970 LSU
7 Sierra Brooks 9.965 Michigan
7 Haleigh Bryant 9.965 LSU
Floor Exercise Second Team
9 Aleah Finnegan 9.960 LSU
9 eMjae Frazier 9.960 California
9 Creslyn Brose 9.960 Kentucky
9 Jocelyn Moore 9.960 Missouri
13 Mya Lauzon 9.955 California
14 Grace McCallum 9.950 Utah
14 Gabby Gladieux 9.950 Alabama
14 KJ Johnson 9.950 LSU
14 Ella Hodges 9.950 Ohio State
14 Frankie Price 9.950 Arkansas
14 Faith Torrez 9.950 Oklahoma

Related Stories

Bryant, Clark Take Top SEC Honors; Five Tigers Named All-SEC

Bryant, Clark Take Top SEC Honors; Five Tigers Named All-SEC

Gymnastics Selected As No. 2 Overall Seed, Earns Top Seed In Fayetteville Regional 

Gymnastics Selected As No. 2 Overall Seed, Earns Top Seed In Fayetteville Regional 

Gallery: Gymnastics SEC Championships

Gallery: Gymnastics SEC Championships