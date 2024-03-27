Swimming And Diving Sends Eight Athletes To Men's NCAAs In Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Eight LSU swimming and diving team members on the men’s squad head to the IU Natatorium on IUPUI’s campus to compete at the 2024 NCAA Championships from March 27-30.

All meet information, including schedules, tickets, heat sheets/results, streaming links, parking, and fan policies, can be found on the 2024 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships Central page. Every session of the meet will be streamed on ESPN+, and fans can also follow along with live results online or by using the Meet Mobile app.

The Tigers have eight qualifiers heading to Indianapolis, including seven swimmers and one diver. The Tigers are looking to improve on their 16th-place finish from a season ago.

On the swimming side, LSU is led by team captains Griffin Curtis and Mitch Mason. Mason will compete individually at this year’s national meet by swimming in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke. Griffin Curtis will participate in the relays only. Freshmen swimmers Jovan Lekic, Jere Hribar, and Karlo Percinic show the impressive depth developed within the program. Hribar will compete in the 50-free and 100-free, and 200-free individually. Additionally, Lekic will swim in the 500-free, 200-free, and 1,650-free, while Percinic is a relay-only swimmer for the Tigers. Andrew Garon and Pawel Uryniuk serve as relay-only swimmers too, joining Curtis and Percinic.

On the diving side, Carson Paul is headed to his second-straight NCAA Championships, where he will compete in all three events.

Event Schedule

Wednesday – Finals at 5 p.m.

200 Medley Relay

800 Free Relay



Thursday – Prelims at 9 a.m. | Diving Prelims at 11 a.m. | Finals at 5 p.m.

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

1-Meter Diving

200 Free Relay



Friday – Prelims at 9 a.m. | Diving Prelims at 11 a.m. | Finals at 5 p.m.

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

3-Meter Diving

400 Medley Relay



Saturday – Prelims at 9 a.m. | Diving Prelims at 11 a.m. | Finals at 5 p.m.

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Platform Diving

1650 Free (Early Heats at 3:45 p.m.)

400 Free Relay