Beach Volleyball

Beach Ranked No. 10 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 10 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

LSU falls to No. 10 after going 2-2 at the Mid-Season CCSA Tournament in Tallahassee, Florida, falling to No. 5 FSU and No. 16 GCU.

The Sandy Tigs are back at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium this weekend, March 29–30, for the Death Volley Invitational. LSU will face No. 1 USC, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Stanford and No. 6 California.

 

March 26, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week
1 USC (20) 493 18-2 1
2 UCLA (3) 474 15-4 2
3 Stanford (2) 455 14-2 3
4 TCU 405 18-2 4
5 Florida State 402 19-2 5
6 California 376 12-4 6
7 Cal Poly 367 20-2 9
8 Long Beach State 295 18-4 7
9 LMU 283 13-8 10
10 LSU 278 12-5 8
11 Hawai’i 258 14-9 12
12 Arizona State 255 14-4 11
13 Washington 185 9-9 14
14 FIU 159 14-7 13
15 Georgia State 157 13-8 15
16 GCU 124 7-9 18
17 FAU 114 12-7 16
18 Stetson 66 11-5 17
19 Arizona 47 14-3 19
20 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 29 19-4 20

Others receiving votes: Tulane (5), FGCU (5), South Carolina (4), and Boise State (3)

Next Poll: April 2

Gallery: Beach Volleyball @ Mid-Season CCSA Tournament

Beach Goes 2-2 At The Mid-Season CCSA Tournament

LSU Goes 1-1 on Day One of the Mid-Season CCSA Tournament