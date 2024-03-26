Beach Ranked No. 10 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 10 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

LSU falls to No. 10 after going 2-2 at the Mid-Season CCSA Tournament in Tallahassee, Florida, falling to No. 5 FSU and No. 16 GCU.

The Sandy Tigs are back at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium this weekend, March 29–30, for the Death Volley Invitational. LSU will face No. 1 USC, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Stanford and No. 6 California.

March 26, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 USC (20) 493 18-2 1 2 UCLA (3) 474 15-4 2 3 Stanford (2) 455 14-2 3 4 TCU 405 18-2 4 5 Florida State 402 19-2 5 6 California 376 12-4 6 7 Cal Poly 367 20-2 9 8 Long Beach State 295 18-4 7 9 LMU 283 13-8 10 10 LSU 278 12-5 8 11 Hawai’i 258 14-9 12 12 Arizona State 255 14-4 11 13 Washington 185 9-9 14 14 FIU 159 14-7 13 15 Georgia State 157 13-8 15 16 GCU 124 7-9 18 17 FAU 114 12-7 16 18 Stetson 66 11-5 17 19 Arizona 47 14-3 19 20 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 29 19-4 20

Others receiving votes: Tulane (5), FGCU (5), South Carolina (4), and Boise State (3)

Next Poll: April 2