Beach Ranked No. 10 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 10 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
LSU falls to No. 10 after going 2-2 at the Mid-Season CCSA Tournament in Tallahassee, Florida, falling to No. 5 FSU and No. 16 GCU.
The Sandy Tigs are back at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium this weekend, March 29–30, for the Death Volley Invitational. LSU will face No. 1 USC, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Stanford and No. 6 California.
March 26, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|USC (20)
|493
|18-2
|1
|2
|UCLA (3)
|474
|15-4
|2
|3
|Stanford (2)
|455
|14-2
|3
|4
|TCU
|405
|18-2
|4
|5
|Florida State
|402
|19-2
|5
|6
|California
|376
|12-4
|6
|7
|Cal Poly
|367
|20-2
|9
|8
|Long Beach State
|295
|18-4
|7
|9
|LMU
|283
|13-8
|10
|10
|LSU
|278
|12-5
|8
|11
|Hawai’i
|258
|14-9
|12
|12
|Arizona State
|255
|14-4
|11
|13
|Washington
|185
|9-9
|14
|14
|FIU
|159
|14-7
|13
|15
|Georgia State
|157
|13-8
|15
|16
|GCU
|124
|7-9
|18
|17
|FAU
|114
|12-7
|16
|18
|Stetson
|66
|11-5
|17
|19
|Arizona
|47
|14-3
|19
|20
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|29
|19-4
|20
Others receiving votes: Tulane (5), FGCU (5), South Carolina (4), and Boise State (3)
Next Poll: April 2