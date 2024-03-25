LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball Second-Round vs Middle Tennessee NCAA Tournament

Gallery: Women's Basketball Second-Round vs Middle Tennessee NCAA Tournament
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Izzy Besselman, Angelica Velez, Jordin Westbrook, Joe Schwartz, Gary Redus II | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson, Angel Reese, Mikaylah Williams, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith, Angel Reese, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Joe Schwartz, Gary Redus II | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Izzy Besselman, Angelica Velez, Aalyah Del Rosario, Last-Tear Poa, Amani Bartlett, Mikaylah Williams, Kristen Young | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
Angel Reese | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Flau’jae Johnson, Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Mikaylah Williams, Gary Redus II, Kaylin Rice | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
Angel Reese | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young

