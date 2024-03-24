No. 29 Men's Tennis Falls To No. 28 Alabama, 5-2

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-8, 1-7 SEC) fell to No. 28 Alabama (14-8, 3-3 SEC) by a score of 5-2 in Sunday’s match at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Doubles

LSU lost the doubles point to Alabama. On the No. 2 court, George Stoupe and Welsh Hotard started the match off strong for the Tigers. In a quick set, they defeated Matias Ponce de Leon and Zach Foster by a score of 6-2. This duo has seen success on the doubles court this season. With all appearances on the No. 2 court, they have built a record of 9-3.

On the No. 3 court, Matic Dimic and Roan Jones defeated Chen Dong and Julien Penzlin by a score of 6-3.

The Crimson Tige clinched the doubles point on the No. 1 court. No. 69 Filip Planinsek and Andrii Zimnokh narrowly defeated No. 75 Aleksi Lofman and Stefan Latinovic by a score of 6-4.

Singles

Alabama created a 2-0 lead after Matic Dimic defeated Rudy Ceccon. Ceccon fell by a score of 6-3, 6-4 on the No. 5 court.

Stefan Latinovic faved No. 42 Filip Planinsek in two tough sets on the No. 1 court. After putting up a fight, Latinovic fell by a score of 7-6(3), 7-5.

Aleksi Lofman battled on the No. 2 court for his singles win today. He defeated Matias Ponce De Leon 7-5 in the first set before winning the second set tiebreaker, 7-6(2). Lofman’s win was his sixth of the dual season.

Julien Penzlin added to the board for the Tigers and made it 3-2 by winning in his singles match. On the No. 6 court, he faced Zach Foster, winning 7-6(5), 7-5. Penzlin has had an impressive season so far and has built a 12-3 singles record.

Alessio Vasquez fell in his singles match to Roan Jones in three sets. Vasquez fought to take the first set by a score of 7-6(2). The second set went to Jones after he won 6-2, forcing the third set. In the final set, Jones won 6-1, making the score 4-3 for Alabama.

The remaining match was between George Stoupe and Andrii Zimnokh and went to three sets. Zimnokh took the first set by a score of 6-4. The second set went to Stoupe in a narrow 6-4 win, forcing a third set. The final set went to Zimokh,who won 6-3 and made the final score 5-2 in favor of Alabama.

Up Next

The Tigers will return to Baton Rouge to face Texas A&M on Sunday, March 31 at the LSU Tennis Complex. The match will begin at 1 p.m. CST.

Results

#28 Alabama 5, #29 LSU 2

Doubles

#69 Filip Planinsek/Andrii Zimnokh (UA) def. #75 Aleksi Lofman/Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 6-4 George Stoupe/Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Matias Ponce De Leon/Zach Foster (UA) 6-2 Matic Dimic/Roan Jones (UA) def. Chen Dong/Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-3

Singles

#42 Filip Planinsek (UA) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 Andrii Zimnokh (UA) def. George Stoupe (LSU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Aleksi Lofman (LSU) def. Matias Ponce De Leon (UA) 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) Roan Jones (UA) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 6-1 Matic Dimic (UA) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 6-3, 6-4 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Zach Foster (UA) 7-6 (7-5), 7-5

Match Notes

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (5,1,3,6,4,2)

