No. 2 LSU Rallies Back for 4-3 Win at No. 15 Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch drove in the go-ahead run late in the sixth inning as No. 2/3 LSU avoided being swept and ended a four-game losing streak by defeating No. 15/16 Missouri, 4-3 on Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

LSU is now 25-4 and 5-4 in the SEC, and Missouri moves to 25-7 and 4-5 in conference play.

In the sixth stanza, with two runners on, Lynch singled to left field to score one runner, and a throwing error cleared the way for the game-winning run to touch home plate to regain a 4-3 advantage heading into the final inning.

Lynch started the game in the circle but did not receive a decision after 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and two runs with a batter walked. Pitcher Sydney Berzon (10-1) earned the win after striking out three batters, allowing one hit and a run with one free pass in 5.1 innings.

Missouri pitcher Laurin Krings (8-5) was charged with the loss. She allowed seven hits, four runs, one walk, and two strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Seven of LSU’s starters recorded a hit, led by outfielder Ciara Briggs, who notched her 11th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 at the dish and driving in one run.

LSU scored in the opening inning for the third consecutive game, thanks to Briggs scoring on a wild pitch following her one-out triple. However, Missouri responded in the bottom of the second with a two-run homer from designated player Katie Chester to take the lead.

Briggs tied the game at 2-2 with a run-scoring single in the top of the third, but another unearned run for Mizzou at the bottom of the frame reestablished the home team’s lead, 3-2 until the sixth inning.

Berzon prevented Missouri from doing more damage to LSU by retiring nine straight batters, starting in the fourth inning, until a walk was allowed in the seventh. The LSU defense kept Missouri scoreless for the final four innings to secure the result.

Up Next

LSU will have a midweek game at Nicholls in Thibodaux, La., on Tuesday, March 26, before returning to Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, La., for a three-game series against Texas A&M, March 28-30.