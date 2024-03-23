Tigers Set to Tee Off in The Hootie at Bulls Bay

BATON ROUGE – The Tigers will return to action as they tee it up for The Hootie at Bulls Bay in Awendaw, S.C. this week, March 24-26.

The 54-hole event will feature 18 holes a day starting Sunday with the final round set for Tuesday. The first two days will tee off on holes No. 1 and 10 beginning at 9 a.m. ET, while the final round will start at 8 a.m. ET.

The track is a links style course that runs 7,266 yards and registers as a par 72 that features a scenic border of the Atlantic coast. The rolling hills and 75-foot elevation changes will challenge golfers in all areas.

The Tigers will be joined by 14 other teams set to compete at The Hootie. Furman, Coastal Carolina, East Tennessee State, New Mexico, Marquette, West Virginia, NC State, Charleston, Purdue, Kent State, Toledo, and SEC schools of Kentucky, South Carolina, and Missouri.

LSU will return the same starting lineup as its last outing in the Louisiana Classics. The Tigers finished in third as a team with a final score of 9-under 855.

Jay Mendell led the Tigers with a 4-under 212 for 7th place at his home course in Lafayette.His performance at Oakbourne Country Club earned him SEC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this year. His 71.13 scoring average is the second best on the team through all 24 rounds of competition this year.

Connor Gaunt joins Mendell in the lineup with a team-leading average of 70.50. Gaunt finished tied for 11th at Oakbourne with fellow LSU starter Drew Doyle. Graduate transfers, Lance Yates and Alex Price will round out the starting five.

The 2024 Hootie at Bulls Bay field features five top-40 teams led by No. 16 East Tennessee State, No. 19 New Mexico, No. 33 Purdue, No. 35 Missouri and No. 37 LSU. Fans can follow tournament action with live scoring at Golfstat.com and through live updates across all social platforms at @lsumensgolf.