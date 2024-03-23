LSU Gold
Softball

No. 2 LSU Comes Up Short in 3-2 Loss at No. 15 Missouri

LSU had two home runs from outfielders Ali Newland and McKenzie Redoutey in the loss. The series finale will take place at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

COLUMBIA, Mo. – For the second consecutive game, No. 2/3 LSU let an early lead slip away in a 3-2 loss to No. 15/16 Missouri on Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

LSU is now 24-4 and 4-4 in the SEC, and Missouri improves to 25-6 and 4-4 in conference play. 

Missouri pitcher Marissa McCann (4-1) allowed three hits and a batter to walk in 4.1 innings with no strikeouts in 4.0 innings to claim the win. Pitcher Taylor Pannell got her sixth save of the season and recorded Mizzou’s only strikeout in 1.0 innings.

Raelin Chaffin (7-2) was charged with the loss. She threw two strikeouts while allowing four hits and three runs in 2.2 innings. Pitcher Sydney Berzon fanned six batters and allowed one hit in 3.1 innings.

Berzon entered in relief in the third inning and retired the first eight batters she faced until a hit was given up in the sixth, highlighted by a strikeout with bases loaded in the third. The sophomore pitcher retired nine out of ten batters faced.

Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey led LSU with two hits in three at-bats, including her third home run of the year and 12th in her career. Outfielder Ali Newland accounted for LSU’s other run with her fifth dinger of the season.

Newland lifted a two-out solo shot to right center in the opening inning to give LSU a 1-0 lead. After registering a double play that involved throwing a runner out at home plate to end the first inning, Redoutey blasted LSU’s second dinger of the game, increasing its lead to 2-0 in the second frame.

Missouri took the lead with a three-run third inning, all unearned runs, punctuated by two run-scoring singles. 

Up Next

The series’ final game is set for 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 24.

