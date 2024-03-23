LSU's Lindblad Leads By Four Strokes After Two Rounds At Clemson

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s No. 1 ranked women’s golfer, Ingrid Lindblad followed Friday’s 66 with a 5-under par 67 on Saturday and has a four-shot lead after two rounds of the Clemson Invitational at the Reserve on Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina.

Lindblad’s rounds of 66-67 put her at 11-under par 133 on the par 72, 6,441-yard course. It is the fourth time in her career she has been at 11-under par after 36 holes. Twice on par 72 course with 11-under scores of 133 and twice on par 71 courses at 11-under 131 (including in this year’s opening tournament of the 2023-24 season.

For the second straight day, the native of Sweden had just one bogey in a round that featured six birdies. In the two rounds, she has posted a tournament leading 13 birdies and she is tied for the lead in play on the par 5 holes at 6-under par.

Lindblad’s four shot lead is over first-round leader Anna Morgan of Furman who is at 7-under par 137 after rounds of 64-73. Adela Cernousek of Texas A&M is third at 6-under 138 (71-67).

The No. 1 ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and the national college rankings is trying to score medalist honors for the third straight year in this event, winning in 2022 and tying for medalist in 2023. She can also become the SEC’s all-time winner in collegiate titles with 14, passing Stacy Lewis of Arkansas (2005-08) who went on to stardom on the LPGA tour.

As a team, the Tigers again were under par in the play five-count four format with a score of 284. The Tigers are at 5-under par 571 for the first 36 holes in fifth place in the 16-team event. LSU is 10 shots out of the lead held by Vanderbilt at 15-under par 561 with rounds of 280 and 281. Host Clemson is five shots back at 10-under par 566 with Texas A&M at 9-under 567 and Ohio State in fourth place in front of LSU at 6-under 570.

Senior Carla Tejedo had five birdies in her round resulting in a 2-under par round of 70 and Latanna Stone a 1-under 71 with three birdies. Tejedo is at T23 after two rounds at 1-under par 143.

LSU’s other counting score was a 4-over 76 from Taylor Riley.

LSU and the field will finish with a shotgun start on Sunday at 8 a.m. with live scoring on Golfstat.com.

CLEMSON INVITATIONAL

Sunset, S. C. – The Reserve at Lake Keowee

Second Round Team Results

1 Vanderbilt – 280-281 – 561 -15

2 Clemson 285-281 – 566 -10

3 Texas A&M 285-282 – 567 -9

4 Ohio State 288-282 – 570 -6

5 LSU 287-284 – 571 -5

6 Michigan State 290-284 – 574 -2

7 Kentucky 290-285 – 575 -1

8 Maryland 298-283 – 581 +5

T9 Augusta 293-292 – 585 +9

T9 Miami 291-294 – 585 +9

T12 Tennessee 301-285 – 586 +10

T12 Furman 289-297 – 586 +10

14 Virginia Tech 292-295 – 587 +11

15 Louisville 298-291 – 589 +13

16 UNCW 304-291 – 595 +19

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU – 66-67 – 133 -11

2 Anna Morgan, Furman – 64-73 – 137 -7

3 Adela Cernousek, Texas A&M – 71-67 – 138 -6

T4 Isabella Rawl, Clemson – 72-67 – 139 -5

T4 Kailie Vongsaga, Ohio State – 71-68 – 139 -5

LSU Scores

1 Ingrid Lindblad – 66-67 – 133 -11

T23 Carla Tejedo – 73-70 – 143 -1

T37 Latanna Stone – 75-71 –146 +2

T57 Taylor Riley – 73-76 – 149 +5

T77 Aine Donegan – 77-78 – 155 +11