Track & Field Plays Host for Keyth Talley Invitational on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team will host their home opener on Saturday with the Keyth Talley Invitational at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

LSU will have 58 student-athletes (31 men, 27 women) competing this weekend at the Keyth Talley Invitational. The one-day meet on Saturday will start at 9:30 a.m. CT with Estel Valeanu competing in the women’s weight throw.

Alongside LSU, a few of the teams competing at the Keyth Talley Invitational will be Grambling, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, New Orleans, Nicholls State, SE Louisiana, South Alabama, ULM and Wisconsin.

Saturday’s meet will be in honor of the late Keyth Talley, who was a standout sprinter and relay runner in his two seasons with the Tigers in 2011 and 2012. The Round Rock, Texas, native was crowned an NCAA champion as a member of LSU’s 4×100-meter relay team during his senior season in 2012. Talley ran the third leg on the relay that clocked what was the third-fastest time in school history and seventh-fastest time in collegiate history at 38.38 seconds to win LSU’s eighth NCAA sprint relay title all-time.

Talley also earned First Team All-America honors with a fourth-place finish in the national final of the 4×100 relay in 2011. He was also a member of LSU’s 4×400-meter relay team that won the SEC Indoor title and NCAA Indoor bronze medal during the 2012 season. Talley graduated from LSU in August of 2012 with a degree in sport administration with a concentration in sport commerce.

This weekend’s meet will not be streamed or televised, for video coverage make sure to follow along here on twitter throughout the meet.

